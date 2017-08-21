12 Mistakes That Are Getting In The Way Of Your Manifesting
Are you sabotaging your own manifestation efforts? I've learned through intuitive reading for clients that many of us make the same subconscious mistakes that keep abundance from entering our lives. The next time you’re working with the universe to shift, change, or attract, keep the manifestation blocks below in mind.
You can use your intuition to see which block is most active in your life right now by asking your higher self for a number between 1 and 12.
1. You're not open to receiving.
Are you a "Type A" who is always on the go? Did you learn as a child that the world is not handing out favors and you have to work hard for everything you get? Maybe you're not comfortable with being vulnerable enough to ask others for help. Sometimes when people are too action-oriented, they can block manifestation. Try to curb control issues. Remember that manifestation is a dance between you and the universe. Let the universe lead!
Receiving manifestation mantra: "Grace is all around me, so I can relax and receive."
2. You have low expectations.
You might have gotten burned on love or money in the past, and over time your expectations have been adjusted—a little too much! Sometimes the universe can bring you miracles whether you expect them or not. But other times the universe will match your expectations for a situation because like can attract like. This may also be how we learn the lesson to raise our standards. Raise the bar on what you want in a partner, or consider raising your rates for clients, and see if your results change.
Expectation manifestation mantra: "I am hopeful and excited about the future and what's in store for me."
3. You are too rigid.
If you are too attached to specific details about your manifestation, it can be a real buzzkill for the universe. This attitude will also make you unaware of opportunities brought your way that could be an answer to your dreams. You might pass up the ideal job, for example, because it does not meet your exact criteria. Remember that often the universe knows best. Be open to what it brings into your life.
Flexibility manifestation mantra: "I am always pleasantly surprised by the ways the universe answers my calls for assistance."
Before we manifest something, we must first make room for it in our lives.
4. You try too hard.
There is a fable retold in the excellent manifestation book A Wish Can Change Your Life about a farmer who is constantly tending his crop—always re-tilling the soil and digging up the seeds he’s planted before they have time to take root because he is anxious for the harvest. Finally, when he becomes exhausted and is forced to let things sit a while, he begins to see green shoots. Trying too hard to manifest something can strangle your efforts. Maybe a watched pot really does take longer to boil.
Easygoing manifestation mantra: "Manifestation is a balancing act; I know just when to pedal and just when to coast."
5. You neglect self-care.
Setting an intention to manifest something is like sending a beacon out into the night. But your light will not shine bright enough to attract much if you are always run down. Eat well, rest well, and take your supplements. If the universe sees you are overwhelmed, it might protect you by not sending more into your life.
Self-care manifestation mantra: "I do my best to take great care of myself, knowing this increases my personal power and manifestation abilities."
6. You don't create enough space.
Before we manifest something, we must first make room for it in our lives. Look around and see what you can let go of to make way for the new. Maybe a chore, a hobby, or some junk in the corner that has outgrown its usefulness. Want a new romantic partner? You might have to address your work addiction to make space for love to enter your life.
Clearing manifestation mantra: "Anything I let go of will energetically make space for something new to enter my life."
Is what you are trying to manifest really for your highest good?
7. You are stuck in the past.
It's normal to reflect on our mistakes or analyze how we would do things differently if we could go back in time, but constantly judging ourselves or beating ourselves up over the past will keep us stuck in the same energy and patterns. Life is short. When you've made sense of the past and processed your emotions, look to the future.
Looking ahead manifestation mantra: "I release the past and forgive myself because I know what's coming next is more important."
8. You want something that is not aligned with your destiny.
Is what you are trying to manifest really for your highest good? If you are trying to be a schoolteacher but it's your destiny to be a research scientist, you may encounter roadblocks in your teaching career. Good questions to ask yourself to discover what lies in your destiny include, what are you most excited about, and what are you particularly good at? Also ask yourself how you can best serve others.
Destiny manifestation mantra: "Instead of being concerned with what is practical or what others want for me, I follow my own passions and talents to reveal my dharma."
9. You do not live in harmony with the earth.
A key component of manifestation is humility, or the idea that you are not more important than anyone or anything else—that includes not only other people and animals but the sky and the ground beneath your feet. Being a conscious consumer can actually help kick-start your manifestation efforts....and it could help save the planet, too. Being in harmony with nature puts you in the natural rhythm of life and will make manifestation quicker. Remember: All is one.
Green manifestation mantra: "As I take care of the planet, the universe takes care of my needs and even some of my biggest dreams."
10. You ignore divine timing.
Ever heard the phrase "timing is everything"? It's especially true regarding manifestation. You can't always rush, or slow down, what comes into your life. If you've been pushing and praying in the romance, career, finance, or health departments and not getting results, get quiet and ask your higher self if this is a question of divine timing. Conversely, you might be more ready for something than you realize.
Perfect timing manifestation mantra: "Timing can be out of my control, and I might have to move quicker or slower than I planned."
11. You don't heed the signs.
Once you set an intention and begin taking action steps, you are starting a dialogue with the universe and your spiritual guidance squad. Watch for synchronicities, ah-ha insights, gut feelings, prescient dreams, or information coming to you through any of the psychic channels known as the four clairs. You can waste a lot of time if you don’t heed the signs that are meant to help you better navigate your manifestation journey and course correct!
Intuition manifestation mantra: "I use my sixth sense and pay close attention to the signs the universe sends when trying to manifest something new."
12. Your subconscious doesn't want it.
Sometimes we think we want something, but deep down—very deep down on the subconscious level—we don’t actually want it. You might think you want a romantic partner, but deep down you are terrified of the prospect because of past wounds and trust issues. If you are trying to manifest something, get quiet and ask your higher self: Is there any part of me that does not want this, and why?
Whole-self manifestation mantra: "It’s OK that parts of me are scared or intimidated by what I’m trying to manifest, which is why I move forward slowly and am gentle with myself."
Once you overcome these blocks, use these eight questions to manifest all sorts of abundance.
And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.