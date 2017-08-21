12 Mistakes That Are Getting In The Way Of Your Manifesting

Are you sabotaging your own manifestation efforts? I've learned through intuitive reading for clients that many of us make the same subconscious mistakes that keep abundance from entering our lives. The next time you’re working with the universe to shift, change, or attract, keep the manifestation blocks below in mind.

You can use your intuition to see which block is most active in your life right now by asking your higher self for a number between 1 and 12.