7 Ways To End Your Day Feeling Great

If you answered anything other than "d. Happy and fulfilled," then this article is for you!

The ultimate bummer is that each day is a precious canvas on which we paint our lives. If you are not taking the time to truly enjoy the works of art you are creating, what is the point?

The solution is to develop a set of nightly practices that get you off the treadmill, savoring the art you created with your day, and pondering what works of genius you want to create in the future. Here are seven ways to do this: