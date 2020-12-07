mindbodygreen

How To Use Tonight's 3rd Quarter Moon To Start Wrapping Up 2020 

Sarah Regan
Image by Ivan Gener / Stocksy

December 7, 2020 — 10:10 AM

When we think about moon rituals, we might think they're reserved for new and full moons. But the truth is, we can work with the moon's energy no matter what phase it's in. There's a third quarter moon coming up, which is when the last half of the full moon remains in shadow, waning on its way to new.

According to Imani Quinn and Ellen Bowles, co-founders of The Woke Mystix, this moon phase brings up the final lessons we need to face to complete our full moon intentions. It's an "excellent time to do binding, banishing, and clearing rituals to continue the release that happened during the full moon," they note, adding that themes around communication and truth will be front and center.

"This transit is occurring in Virgo, following a powerful Gemini Full Moon eclipse. Both signs are ruled by the communication-driven Mercury, our divine messenger planet," they explain. With that in mind, Quinn and Bowles offer the following "mind map" ritual to move the energy from your headspace onto paper for grounding. Here's how to do it:  

Step 1: Get settled in.

First things first—get settled in. You're going to need a journal and pen. "Create a peaceful space for you to relax in," Quinn and Bowles say. "Smudge the area with your favorite herbs in order to clear stagnant energy and enact a sphere of protective energy. Make your favorite seasonal tea, light a candle, or put on your favorite relaxation playlist."

Step 2: Check in with your thoughts.

Once you're comfortable, close your eyes and take three deep breaths, dropping into the moment. "Once you feel grounded, ask yourself what thoughts are running through your mind," they say. "These could be fears, anxieties, intuitive hunches, even your to-do list."

Because the moon is in Virgo, they add that it's a time we might be a bit more critical of ourselves, and even "see the shadow side of your perfectionism and control issues." As such, this is a time to practice self-forgiveness and compassion, they note, "taking a gentler approach as you release your limited belief systems."

Step 3: Grab your journal.

From there, grab your pen and paper and start to write the words down in your journal as they come up. "Don't worry about conforming to the lines of the page!" Quinn and Bowles add. "Write the words down freely, with as many as needed."

Step 4: Start building your "word map."

Once you have a series of words down on your page, reflect on which ones stand out to you. "Draw lines from the words that catch your eye, and begin to write down where they are rooted from," they say. For example, if it's a fear, ask if it truly belongs to you or to someone else. Who taught you that belief system? Or, if it's a pending item on your to-do list, how can it be scheduled for a later time?

"Keep writing and creating your 'word map' until everything is out on paper, and your mind feels more still and less clamored," they note. "From here, begin to see from the patterns of your words what is asking to be released during this third quarter moon."

Step 5: Set your intention moving forward.

Once you've figured out which patterns or behaviors need to go, write them down as intentions that you are consciously releasing. "There doesn't need to be a time frame for these releases," they add. "Practicing nonjudgment and compassion is important to accept where we are at."

Step 6: Closing the practice.

Once your intentions are set, take three deep breaths to begin closing out the ritual. Express gratitude for the messages you received, and embrace the calm you were able to create. You can return to this practice whenever you begin to feel overly anxious or stressed, Quinn and Bowles note.

Third quarter moons are a time to close out your full moon work; just remember self-compassion is key. "Any lingering emotions or feelings that arise, embrace openly and with love," Quinn and Bowles say in closing. "It's not the time for criticism or to overextend your energy. Rest, reflect, and restore as we close out 2020."

