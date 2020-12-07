When we think about moon rituals, we might think they're reserved for new and full moons. But the truth is, we can work with the moon's energy no matter what phase it's in. There's a third quarter moon coming up, which is when the last half of the full moon remains in shadow, waning on its way to new.

According to Imani Quinn and Ellen Bowles, co-founders of The Woke Mystix, this moon phase brings up the final lessons we need to face to complete our full moon intentions. It's an "excellent time to do binding, banishing, and clearing rituals to continue the release that happened during the full moon," they note, adding that themes around communication and truth will be front and center.

"This transit is occurring in Virgo, following a powerful Gemini Full Moon eclipse. Both signs are ruled by the communication-driven Mercury, our divine messenger planet," they explain. With that in mind, Quinn and Bowles offer the following "mind map" ritual to move the energy from your headspace onto paper for grounding. Here's how to do it: