We're in for a big week, astrologically speaking. Not only will we have the last new moon of 2020 on Monday, December 14, but that same day, we'll also have a total solar eclipse. It's the perfect time to start thinking about your New Year's resolutions, and what you'd like to call in for 2021.

One way to get clear on those intentions is through a tarot reading, so we asked professional tarot reader and energy practitioner, Daya Parvati, for the perfect spread for this weekend.