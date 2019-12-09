How To Thrive During The Holidays As An Empath, According To A Psychiatrist

The holiday season tends to fill calendars with social events and homes with out-of-town guests. But, being "on" for extended periods of time can become emotionally exhausting—particularly for empaths and highly sensitive people who lack the filters to block out stress, and so they absorb it instead.

If you are susceptible to emotional contagion and can actually feel others' emotions, you're not alone. It's been estimated that about 20% of the population is, in fact, made up of highly sensitive people who are particularly vulnerable to other people's stress and emotions. This can result in panic attacks, depression, exhaustion, and a range of physical ailments.

As a psychiatrist, I specialize in treating highly sensitive, empathic patients who tend to be emotional sponges for the stress of the world. So many of them live in a state of chronic sensory overload, which causes physical and emotional symptoms. However, once I teach them the self-care techniques, like the ones in my new book Thriving as an Empath: 365 Days of Self-Care for Sensitive People, they can come into their power without shouldering the stress of others and society.

I've found that one strategy that is particularly effective during the chaotic holiday season is to seek solitude. Carve out time to think and just be without any interruptions. When you are still, your stress hormones can decrease so that they're not ravaging your system and affecting your immunity. From this quieter space, endorphins—your natural painkillers and feel-good hormones—can help you feel more peaceful and even blissful. Quiet time lets you replenish your mind, body, and soul.

Here are some strategies for seeking solitude and replenishing your energy this holiday season: