Spiritual Dating: 5 Tips For Building A Conscious Relationship

We all want to find that perfect partner to spend our lives with who's not only our lover but our deepest, most intimate confidant. Lately, however, it seems that current trends in dating have made finding this kind of relationship difficult, leaving people frustrated and disappointed rather than happy and in love. Contemporary guidance in dating makes it feel like a rat race filled with a plethora of tips and tricks for snagging a keeper that usually requires each of us to come painfully close to (and sometimes over the edge of) compromising ourselves.

We may capture someone’s attention for all of a New York minute, yet these tactics often fail to produce a meaningful and lasting connection, rich in intimacy and connection. I was frustrated by these superficial connections when I was dating, and now I see my clients struggle to make sense of the constantly changing and sometimes dizzying dating landscape.

I believe it's time we change the way we approach our pursuit of conscious connections. Rather than partaking in the rat race, we need to evolve our perception of dating and become conscious daters. Conscious dating is a method that honors and respects us as individuals and offers an emotionally healthy way to find love. This process is about attracting people who are in alignment with our most authentic and strongest self. It’s not about creating superficial illusions or wearing a mask. Here are five ways that you can begin to embark on a more conscious form of dating.