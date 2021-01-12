The sun rises and sets. The moon waxes and wanes. We live on a planet that rotates on its axis, alternating between day, an extended period of light, and night, a roughly equivalent period of darkness. These are small examples of how the cosmos operates cyclically.

Our bodies also act and react cyclically. The human body (plants and animals too) biologically responds to ﬂuctuations of light and dark. Most cells and tissues in the body run on molecular "clocks" that operate most effectively when they synchronize with the external light-dark cycle they mirror.

For example, the circadian rhythm, which is the 24-hour cycle that regulates our sleep and waking times, works best when it syncs with the cycle of night and day. When we live out of sync with the natural cycles of light—for example, by exposing ourselves to too much artiﬁcial light at night or by failing to sleep—this natural internal clock is disrupted.

Living out of sync with solar and cosmic cycles comes at a great cost, yet it's an all-too-common scenario in a modern society that perpetually overrides these natural rhythms. Our calendars and schedules suggest that these essential cycles don't matter. We banish darkness with artiﬁcial light and tech devices. We work and rest according to a clock, not the rising and setting of the sun. While I am not suggesting we forgo electricity and only sleep and wake with the sun, I am pointing out the value of honoring our biological rhythms.

The practice of setting up your environment to support your circadian rhythm, known as circadian entrainment, helps to optimize your body's process of living rhythmically. Returning to a life that's more in sync with circadian and cosmic rhythms is an important step toward mental, emotional, and physical well-being. Small, simple practices, like shutting down digital devices at a certain hour each night, can help us achieve this.

This circadian rhythm is a powerful tonic but not the only rhythm that affects us. Two other rhythms that inﬂuence us are "ultradian" and "infradian." An ultradian rhythm is a rhythm shorter than 24 hours, often repeating multiple times throughout the day. The most common one is the basic rest-activity cycle, or BRAC. This cycle happens at 80- to 120-minute intervals and inﬂuences our energy and focus and our REM versus non-REM sleep cycles. Infradian rhythms occur in longer segments. For example, the monthly menstrual cycle runs on an infradian rhythm, mirroring the circalunar rhythm of the moon. The body's biological response to the seasons is also an infradian rhythm, known as the circannual rhythm.

We don't have to dissect or even understand every one of the cycles we encounter, but we do need to recognize that life is a rhythm inside a rhythm inside a rhythm. We're constantly in a dance with our internal beat and the beats of the universe and planets.

Living cyclically, aligned with the cycles of the sun and moon, is the most natural thing you'll ever do. It's what you are physically, mentally, and emotionally designed to do. Your body was built to work according to these cycles. The trick is to stop expending valuable time and energy ﬁghting these rhythms and, instead, concede to them—because they guide so much of our biology. When we live in sync with them, everything becomes easier.