This Is How I Ditched Body Positivity & Embraced Body Neutrality

You've definitely heard the term "body positivity" before, but "body neutrality" may be a new one. The first time I heard the term "body neutral" was from right here at mindbodygreen! I was taking over mbg's Instagram stories and Ray, mbg's movement editor, suggested I use the word "neutral" over "positive" in my messaging. My immediate question was, "Why?" Why would I not tell people to be positive about their body? Given I've dedicated my life to encouraging humans to be more comfortable in their skin, this seemed counterintuitive.

The response was impactful. So impactful that I've completely ditched the term "body positivity." "It's about loving yourself as a person, not just as a body," she explained.

The more I started to let the idea sink into my head, the more it made sense. It's pretty impossible to be positive about anything 100 percent of the time, right? Real-life people (aka all of us) have days when body-positive isn't attainable. When you just can't look at yourself with love. When your affirmations sound more like sad sonnets. And your mind hits a dark place where the light seems distant. If you're only committed to being body-positive, these days will make it feel like you've failed, but if the goal is to be body-neutral, the task becomes simpler. Because some days we feel good about our body, some days we feel bad about our body, but on all days, we can respect our body.

I've been working in fitness for over 12 years, and I had an eating disorder for at least eight of them. I fell in and out of anorexia, bulimia, and disordered eating patterns for so much of my life, I couldn't imagine a world where I didn't fear food. I actually thought my behaviors were validated because they were "part of the job." I had to be the skinniest if I wanted to be the best instructor out there. And the thing is, I've always been a petite person. I think it's really important to note that disordered eating and eating disorders do not discriminate; they affect people of all shapes, sizes, genders, races, and socioeconomic backgrounds. It's truly mental, not physical. Yes, large bodies can have eating disorders. Yes, small bodies can have eating disorders. And yes, even wellness people can have eating disorders.

At some point, a shift started to happen. I was fed up, alone in my process, completely hopeless, and hungry. I decided to start making some changes. Here are some tangible things I did that helped me become body-neutral. I hope they can help you, too.