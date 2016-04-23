10 Ways To Love Life Even More After 40

People are finally starting to realize that midlife can be the best time of your whole life. It’s all in the approach. One of the easiest ways to achieve a blissful midlife is to rebel against some of the negative, frightening myths we’ve been taught to believe await us when we start aging.

As a psychotherapist and author with more than 20 years of experience, I've had the chance to delve into the realities and the myths of midlife—and the findings are inspiring.

When you look at the science, it quickly becomes clear that midlife is not the time of loss and invisibility we’ve been socialized to believe. In fact, it’s a time of growth, change, and enrichment. But to fully embrace these possibilities for happiness, we must first follow these essential strategies.