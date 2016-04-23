 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Personal Growth
10 Ways To Love Life Even More After 40

10 Ways To Love Life Even More After 40

Robi Ludwig, PsyD
Psychotherapist By Robi Ludwig, PsyD
Psychotherapist
Robi Ludwig, PsyD, is a nationally known psychotherapist, award-winning reporter, and author. She is a regular guest on CNN, FOX News, and Headline News.
10 Ways To Love Life Even More After 40

Photo by Stocksy

April 23, 2016

People are finally starting to realize that midlife can be the best time of your whole life. It’s all in the approach. One of the easiest ways to achieve a blissful midlife is to rebel against some of the negative, frightening myths we’ve been taught to believe await us when we start aging.

As a psychotherapist and author with more than 20 years of experience, I've had the chance to delve into the realities and the myths of midlife—and the findings are inspiring.

When you look at the science, it quickly becomes clear that midlife is not the time of loss and invisibility we’ve been socialized to believe. In fact, it’s a time of growth, change, and enrichment. But to fully embrace these possibilities for happiness, we must first follow these essential strategies.

1. Continue to transform yourself and your life.

It’s never too late to become a better, more polished version of yourself. You can't remind yourself of this often enough.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Discover who you really are NOW.

Midlife gives us the opportunity, even the responsibility, to discover who we really are and what we really want—to find our true purpose in life. This is a time to pursue dreams, not to quit dreaming.

3. Feel young.

Knowing that our brains and bodies won’t fail us anytime soon can influence us to look and feel younger. It also induces the behavioral patterns of someone more youthful. A youthful attitude enables us to be more productive, feel happier, and to be more hopeful about our future.

4. Dismantle your faulty mindset about midlife, and replace it with a whole new paradigm.

Get in touch with your inner adolescent energy by rebelling against society's “It’s Too Late For Me" attitude. Reject this old, false idea and embrace the renewed and inspired life of possibilities ahead of you.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

5. Resolve your regrets and move on!

Life is about failing up. Use regrets to your advantage—as a wake-up call to inject new meaning and energy into your life. Use them to create new opportunities for yourself and then move forward with confidence.

6. Embrace a “You Only Live Once” attitude.

It'll let you to see the possibilities out there for yourself. It allows you to say yes to life in a way that’s more exciting.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

7. Dress for the life you want.

Use your clothes as a tool for self-empowerment. Be your own art project. Experiment with different looks. Use fashion as a way to express yourself and discover your new inner desires.

8. Determine what "having it all" means for you.

During midlife, we need to see ourselves as the successes we already are. Don’t define yourself or your success too narrowly. Own the difference you make in the world, no matter how big or small it may be.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

9. Adopt a spiritual perspective.

Embracing a spiritual perspective leads to overall feelings of happiness, especially when it comes to life satisfaction. Embracing spirituality lowers depression, reduces anxiety, and lowers our stress levels. It also helps us to focus on what really matters in life, while allowing us to connect to others in a more meaningful way.

10. Validate yourself.

Midlife allows you to look no further than yourself for validation. Listen to your inner voice. Honor your own feelings and explore who you are really meant to be.

The reality is, it’s taking us all a little bit longer to grow up and with the advances of modern medicine, it’s about time we fundamentally change the way we think about and see our future. Midlife can be a remarkable time. We have a lot of years ahead of us. This is not the time to retire our goals or fade into the backdrop of life.

Our present and future happiness will depend on the choices we make for ourselves TODAY. Midlife has become a whole new life phase. It’s the perfect time to reboot our lives. You have an unprecedented chance to live the life you truly want. You’re in the driver’s seat, so go enjoy the ride.

Related reads:

Robi Ludwig, PsyD
Robi Ludwig, PsyD Psychotherapist
Robi Ludwig, PsyD, is a nationally known psychotherapist, award-winning reporter, and author, and she is a relationship contributor for Investigation Discover Network’s Scorned. She is...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
Spirituality

This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal

Sarah Regan
This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal
$129.99

A Meditation Expert's 14-Day Guide

With Light Watkins
A Meditation Expert's 14-Day Guide
Functional Food

Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof

Hannah Frye
Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof
Integrative Health

We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health

Merrell Readman
We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health
Integrative Health

How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")

Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT
How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Home

The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain

Jamey Powell
The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Functional Food

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious
Beauty

Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them

Hannah Frye
Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-be-happier-after-40

Your article and new folder have been saved!