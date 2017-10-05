7 Ways To Channel Your Inner Badass Under Tonight's Super-Charged Hunter's Moon
Wild hearts can’t be broken—and neither can their spirits. On Thursday, October 5, 2017, at 2:40 p.m. EDT, the year’s only full moon in courageous, self-authorized Aries will rock the skies, supporting any declarations of independence—not that it has to be THAT extreme!
Are you craving a little more autonomy or space? Dive into a passion project at the fiery Aries full moon, or debut the one you’ve been working on since the corresponding Aries new moon this past March 27. "To thine own self be true" is this full moon’s mantra. Bow out of activities that don’t speak to your soul, and say a resounding "YES!" to the ones that light your fire. Got something fabulous to promote? Save the humblebrags, and go big and bold.
The Aries full moon is an opportunity to acknowledge your inner badass. Competition could get fierce, though, as Aries energy plays to win—which is only intensified under these powerful moonbeams. Warning: Be cautious not to cross the line into "cutthroat" terrain.
The forthright cosmic energy of assertive Aries will draw out our freedom of self-expression and our deepest, most fiery passions. Tip: Just go easy on the "my way or the highway" bluster. Power struggles could easily erupt at this ego-driven lunation. Instead of fighting for world domination, divert your attention to your wildest dreams. Dive into a passion project, or debut the one you’ve been working on.
The Aries full moon could transform the world into one big talent show, putting our most cherished dreams on center stage. What have you been striving toward since the spring? This is the week to cash in and collect your comeuppance. New moons take six months to reach their corresponding full moon, and Aries is the first sign of the zodiac. La luna brings you full circle now—a time to see the results of your brave actions.
The full moon in Aries is also known as a Hunter’s Moon or Travel Moon, since it is the first full lunation to follow September’s Harvest Moon in earthy Virgo—though many will also call this a Harvest Moon as well.
Here are a few tips for manifesting your wild dreams during the supercharged full moon in Aries:
1. Go big or go home.
Shameless self-promotion is fully sanctioned by the Aries full moon, provided you execute it with both sass and class. The zodiac’s Ram is not one to wait for others to sign its permission slip. Instead, Aries energy is about charging ahead boldly putting your ideas into the cultural mix.
Got something to contribute to the world? (Um, of course you do!) Tweet about it, post an inspiring image or video, and then throw a party to share it with friends. At work, you might harness this Aries full moon firepower to get your ideas in front of the higher-ups, or you could take the initiative and write someone you really want to work with a "let’s do lunch" invitation. On the romance front, stop suffering silently through your love joneses. Let your feelings be known in a seductively direct manner. This is a day when big risks yield even bigger rewards.
2. Channel your inner warrior.
The warrior energy of Aries will be flaring with extra intensity under the light of this full moon. Instead of getting into fisticuffs with your aggro neighbor or trying to suppress the natural emotion of anger, find a healthy outlet for release. Kickboxing, sparring, Krav Maga, mixed martial arts—this full moon is all about the fighting sports.
You might even sign up for that self-defense class you’ve been meaning to take. Learning how to fight back and stand up for yourself is something the Aries full moon is here to teach us. No more taking it lying down! No, we are not recommending that you start any fights, but if push ever comes to shove, it will be good to know that you can finish them.
3. Adorn your crown.
Aries rules the head, which will come into focus under this full moon. With the radical energies afoot, you might get the urge to make a bold statement and do something edgy with your hair. Shaving your head—if you feel called to do something so ballsy—can feel like a tribal ritual of sorts. You might just buzz a band of hair a la Rihanna, Pink, and the haute hipster set.
If you’re not feeling quite so fearless about your tresses, you could also try a piercing or treat yourself to a symbolically significant pair of earrings, a headband, or even a funky hat. You might try earrings with balancing stones in them. Jasper is stabilizing and can help keep you cool in a conflict. Aventurine stabilizes blood pressure and relieves headaches—something the Aries full moon can boldly intensify.
4. Ask for what you deserve.
Aries is the zodiac’s most entitled sign, and while too much of this energy can sometimes seem obnoxious, there’s something to the whole "squeaky wheel gets the oil" theory. What do you really, really need support with in your life? What have you been too timid to ask for, fearing that people won’t like you? The Aries full moon urges you to summon some chutzpah and speak up! Courage is this zodiac sign’s specialty, so be a gallant hero for yourself, a loved one, or a cause. What could you ask for today, even in the face of your own fear?
5. Know thyself!
Aries is the sign of the self, the star, the solopreneur. It’s time to go forth and bravely do your own thang, flaunting your own independence. If you’ve been sticking around in a bad situation, you might want to cut your losses and move on. This is your day to evaluate: Do your efforts since the spring justify pouring any more energy into this?
Caution: We’re not suggesting you rashly cut people out of your life or march into your job and flip your boss the bird. Thoughtful consideration is a must before you act! FYI: Aries is one of the zodiac’s most headstrong signs. Look deep: Is this hotheadedness, or is there truly some merit? Anger is definitely on the rise at this full moon; the key, however, is not to REACT but to make a self-affirming and soul-affirming move—to act FOR what you want rather than against what you don’t.
6. Return to innocence.
Aries is the zodiac’s "baby," since it is the first sign. It’s never touched a hot stove, had an idea shot down, or second-guessed itself. Much like The Fool card in a Tarot deck, which depicts a merry traveler walking off a cliff, there’s an air of blissful ignorance that has its merits. Go into your bubble for a day. Write down whatever you’ve become jaded, hardened, and skeptical about. Let go of your past, even if you can just suspend it for an hour. What becomes possible for you now?
7. Burn after reading?
Aries is a fire sign, and at this full moon, playing with matches can be healing if your burn things that no longer serve you. How about an angry letter filled with things that you need to get off your chest? Write it and light it. How about that picture of a torturous ex? Send it up in flames, just like the relationship! While fire destroys, it also cleanses. So get whatever it is that you’re raging about onto paper, or into a heap, and let the inferno purify the energy that’s still hanging around. Better yet, get a group together and burn your intentions with friends!
