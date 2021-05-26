This lunar eclipse is in Sagittarius, and for Aries, it's going to power up your visionary ninth house. It might feel like luck is on your side this week as you're left inspired to take action.

This is a good time for you to "step off the sidelines and leap beyond your safety zone," the twins say, noting that an entrepreneurial venture or media project could take off. "A long-distance connection that's been simmering could heat up over the coming two weeks," they add, "so make your move."