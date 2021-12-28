I’m A Self-Compassion Expert & This Is How People Get Resolutions Wrong

If there was one thing, and one thing only, Neff recommends focusing on in the new year, she says it would be showing yourself more compassion.

"The idea is you switch your goals, your aspirations, and in this case, maybe your New Year's resolutions, away from any particular outcome, in terms of our desire to improve, and your goal actually becomes [to approach your] life with compassion," she explains.

And that doesn't mean you aren't going to try to be healthy and take care of yourself, she adds, but rather that you are going to shift the focus away from "getting it right," and towards "opening your heart."

Neff concedes that we will always inevitably get caught in the messiness of life, but what matters is our ability to intentionally give ourselves compassion, and keep our hearts open through it all.