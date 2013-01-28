Leave It. Change It. Accept It: How Eckhart Tolle Changed My Life

I’ll never forget the first (and only) time I read Eckhart Tolle’s The Power of Now. Forever etched in my heart and mind is one key message — Leave it. Change it. Accept it.

No other concept has run clearer bells for me since then. Despite the hours I spend devouring up as many spiritual self-help and wellness books, I still find myself reciting those words like my own personal mantra - it’s how I live my life.

It flutters in my mind during yoga, it catches my attention when I’m alone, it nestles into my heart when I need it the most. Not to mention that I enthusiastically pass this little gem on to my health-coaching clients in an effort to incite some calm into their world.

Every time you're faced with a stressful situation, when you're working at something without a return or when your ego and emotions get the better of you, just look to these three steps. See them as your spiritual compass to guide you into a calmer, clearer frame of mind.