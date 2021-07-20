For Aries, this full moon is all about teamwork and collaboration, according to the twins, as it lands in your eleventh house of networking and large groups. "There's strength in numbers, especially in the days leading up to the sequel full moon [in Aquarius] on August 22," they explain.

Is there a group effort underway in your life, or a team you've wanted to work with? Now's the time to take the steps towards making it happen.