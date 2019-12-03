This realization hit me hard last December when I found myself feeling out of balance and deeply emotionally exhausted sitting on a sunny beach in Bali—what should have been paradise. Outwardly, I was on a tropical island, but inside I was craving the coziness of being bundled up around a hearth in a cabin in the forest.

It was a wake-up call and a reminder that it's natural to be affected by each and every season—to feel quiet in the winter, creative and fresh in the spring, full of energy and excitement in the summer, and bountiful and reflective in the fall.

As psychologist and wilderness guide Bill Plotkin writes in Wild Mind, "The ways we think, feel, perceive, imagine, and act have risen in attunement to the rhythms of the day and the turning of the seasons and in intimate relationship with myriad other life-forms and forces." In other words, how we feel is intimately connected to the world around us because we humans have evolved in connection with nature. When we attune our lives and our projects to the cycles of nature, we open ourselves up to working alongside Earth's energy.

And so this year, I'm overwintering instead of being over winter. My boyfriend and I are now living in a cabin with a wood-fired stove in southern Oregon. We're literally on top of a mountain in the Cascade Siskiyou National Monument—an area that's known to get a ton of snow (like this bombogenesis). We're surrounded by books, trees, and not much else. I'm buying snow tires for my car, the tallest snow boots I can find, and investing in some snowshoes for wintertime adventuring (our home is right on the Pacific Crest Trail, and I call on the spirit of Cheryl Strayed every time I go for a walk).