Neil Pasricha's bestselling book, The Happiness Equation, has sold over a million copies, and he's also one of the most-watched TED speakers of all time. So when he says, "Every single goal, achievement, or desire that anybody has, has a series of pain and punishments along the way," we believe him.

But the key, Pasricha says, is staying the course.

"The little failures we go through are often in service of a larger, more satisfying end goal. If you can just see that end goal, even if it's invisible, you'll see it as a step. And that builds your resilience and your confidence to keep moving. See it as a step."

And this isn't just talk; a study recently found early failures in your career actually correlate with long-term success, highlighting the importance of diligence, resilience, and confidence.

"Life is tiny, and fragile, and beautiful, and precious, and you really are awesome," Pasricha goes on to say. "All we need are a few directional arrows to get us back on the path when we fall off course."