A Quick Vibrational Healing Meditation To Help You Feel Instant Peace
It was Nikola Tesla who said, "If you wish to understand the universe, think of energy, frequency, and vibration." At a microscopic level, everything is energy, and all things are always in constant motion, vibrating at a specific frequency. This applies to matter but also to our personal frequency as well.
It's no secret that our vibrational frequency can inform our lived experience. Just think about how when you are in a bad mood, it is often a lot harder to feel motivated and hopeful, but when you are in a good mood, you tend to get more done with greater ease.
Given that everything has a vibrational frequency, including ourselves, it makes sense that certain healing modalities have frequencies that can affect how we feel.
What is vibrational healing meditation?
Vibrational energy healing isn't new (the concept has been embraced by shamans and spiritual teachers for centuries), but it has recently become more mainstream. It's also called spiritual vibration, harmonic healing, and vibrational medicine.
Many modalities and tools fall into the bucket of vibrational healing, including reiki, sound healing, crystal work, aromatherapy, flower essences, and Emotional Release Techniques (tapping), etc.
I've learned firsthand that using vibrational healing methods can help harmonize the body, and one of my favorite ways to do so is to use my own voice with mantras and prayer.
Benefits of vibrational healing methods.
The goal of vibrational energy healing is to activate the body's energies toward equilibrium. Whether you want to work through emotional pain or you just want to feel more balanced, you can raise your vibration to a higher level and maintain that level with vibrational healing tools.
Now more than ever, we need tools to cultivate grounding and strength. When we apply this idea to our current state of the world, we can see firsthand the power of vibrational healing in helping us connect to calm amid the chaos of our surroundings.
We've been looking outside of ourselves, thinking we'll find the answers there, and we've been unknowingly giving our power away because we aren't taught how to believe and trust in ourselves. So we stay stuck in a perpetual cycle of worry and hopelessness. Working with energy and vibration is one way to help reclaim your own power.
How to harmonize the body with sound.
In the same way that vocal chanting can harmonize the body, repeating mantras, prayers, and sutras can bring peace to the mind. Your voice is a powerful tool for shifting your mental, emotional and spiritual processes.
When I created my forthcoming Unshakable Inner Peace Oracle Card Deck, I knew I needed to include vibrational healing meditations, which I call compassionate actions, to help ease anxiousness, stress, and frustration. Here is one of my favorites from the deck:
- Repeat these words as you do this activation meditation: "Dear Universal support system of love and light, please remove all negative energy, thoughts, and perceptions. I am safe and secure."
- Visualize the energy of your higher self as a most glorious golden-white light pouring in through the top of your head. Picture the white crystallized light flooding your entire body with warm, loving presence and flushing through your whole being.
- See the white light shooting out from your heart as you send love to all.
- Allow the light to open you up to more love, peace, and harmony.
- Repeat these words aloud three times: "I acknowledge the light within me. I accept the perfect love that I am."
Pairing repeated mantras with visualizations is a great way to connect with yourself and raise your personal vibration at any time. And once you find and harness your own light, it becomes easier to share that light with others.