It was Nikola Tesla who said, "If you wish to understand the universe, think of energy, frequency, and vibration." At a microscopic level, everything is energy, and all things are always in constant motion, vibrating at a specific frequency. This applies to matter but also to our personal frequency as well.

It's no secret that our vibrational frequency can inform our lived experience. Just think about how when you are in a bad mood, it is often a lot harder to feel motivated and hopeful, but when you are in a good mood, you tend to get more done with greater ease.

Given that everything has a vibrational frequency, including ourselves, it makes sense that certain healing modalities have frequencies that can affect how we feel.