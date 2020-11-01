In this meditation, it's all about dropping into your heart center. According to Jessie May Wolfe, speaker and founder of HeartRise Movement, "Your heart is the great equalizer. Your heart knows how to recalibrate you." Everything is energy—including anxiety—she reminds us. And when we learn to listen to it, lean in to it, and feel, heal, harness, and repurpose it, we can transform our anxiety.

Emotion is energy in motion, and in this meditation, Wolfe guides you to invite the fear and anxiety to be moved through as your fuel. "It can actually be your guide and your grounding within," she says. "Learning how to anchor within is key in these uncertain times—and setting our own natural rhythm with the heart helps to regulate and recalibrate us."

When it feels like everything is out of our control, that's when we come back to ourselves and identify the locus of control within ourselves. Whenever you're feeling tense, about the election or otherwise, these tools and many more are always available to you.