This 10-Second Ice Cube Trick Can Make All Your Go-To Drinks Way Healthier

At mbg, we often talk about clever tricks for filling our days with plenty of nutrients—like starting the day with a green smoothie or green juice, or even packing dessert with brain-supporting ingredients. But for a more steady influx of nutrients throughout these hot summer days, may we suggest trying spruced-up ice cubes?

"Making herbaceous or citrus-infused ice cubes is another fun (and beautiful!) way to spruce up your water while keeping it cool," shares registered dietitian Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN. It's one of the strategies she mentions for how she stays hydrated on even the warmest days—by making the hydration just a little more fun with flavor and color.