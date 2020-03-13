I Tried Ganja Yoga & Here's What Happened

When Dee Dussalt's new (and beautiful) book, Ganja Yoga, crossed my desk, I was curious. Ganja yoga is exactly what it sounds like: smoking pot before you practice. According to ancient texts, this isn't new: Yogis have been using herbs to supplement practice for millennia. Both yoga and weed, Dee writes, "bring a shift in consciousness that allows one to become more open to psychological, emotional, and energy states that aren't usually operational in the grind of daily life."

Yes, independently of each other yoga and marijuana offer these experiences, but together? I was honestly skeptical at first. Would I break out into a giggle fit? Would I want a predominantly restorative practice, or simply an extended savasana? Would I unintentionally fall asleep? After paging through the health benefits and deepened experiences Dee describes, my interest was piqued enough to try.