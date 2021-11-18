Buckle up, Taurus! This full moon is in none other than your sign, and the accompanying lunar eclipse happens to be the first eclipse in your sign since 2014. According to the twins, all the growth and change you've undertaken over the past six months—or seven years—could bring a huge victory soon. Eclipses are also known to reveal things, so be on the lookout for hidden opportunities. "Change is inevitable while eclipses visit your sign until October 2023," the twins note, adding to stop resisting, and let the next chapter of life take hold.