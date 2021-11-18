What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect During The Upcoming Full Moon Eclipse
This Friday's full moon is sure to make its presence known! Not only is it falling during an astrologically intense Scorpio season, but there's also going to be a lunar eclipse along with it. Here, the AstroTwins share what to know about the upcoming moon and eclipse, depending on your sign.
Aries
This could be an abundant lunar full moon eclipse for you, Aries, as it lands in your second house of money and stability and kicks off a two-year series affecting your finances. According to the twins, "This lunation brings to fruition your hard labor of the past six months and may reveal hidden opportunities you weren't aware of." Be patient as things unfold while getting clear on the compensation you deserve.
Taurus
Buckle up, Taurus! This full moon is in none other than your sign, and the accompanying lunar eclipse happens to be the first eclipse in your sign since 2014. According to the twins, all the growth and change you've undertaken over the past six months—or seven years—could bring a huge victory soon. Eclipses are also known to reveal things, so be on the lookout for hidden opportunities. "Change is inevitable while eclipses visit your sign until October 2023," the twins note, adding to stop resisting, and let the next chapter of life take hold.
Gemini
Time to surrender, Gemini, as the lunar full moon eclipse powers up your introspective and spiritual 12th house. According to the twins, sometimes the most efficient way to get things done is to simply allow the universe to do its thing. They add that over the next two years, it's important for you to tune into your own wisdom and follow wherever it leads you rather than constantly seeking outside advice.
Cancer
You might be feeling like a team player today, Cancer, as the lunar full moon eclipse lights up your collaborative 11th house. According to the twins, this could bring a co-production to a successful milestone and potentially even reveal a hidden opportunity that will span the next two years. "Over the coming two weeks," the twins add, "you may get more involved in a project that benefits society or changes the cultural landscape."
Leo
Prepare for some shake-ups on the career front, Leo! This lunar full moon eclipse powers up your 10th house of career ambition and success, and it could set things in a new direction. The twins advise setting some goals and meditating on what you can do in the next two weeks to jump-start your ascent. "Since this new eclipse series lasts for two years, give long-range plans attention too," they add.
Virgo
Ready to take flight, Virgo? This rare lunar full moon eclipse falls in your expansive and adventurous ninth house—and it's kicking off a two-year series in your ninth house, too, so things won't be slowing down anytime soon. According to the twins, this is a lucky time for you, and if you've been dreaming about something, now's the moment to go for it. From entrepreneurial ventures to global adventures, big things are in the making for you.
Libra
You've already got a reputation for being flirty, Libra, and as this lunar full moon eclipse lands in your erotic eighth house, you can expect things to be especially spicy. According to the twins, your urge to merge may be irresistible—and luckily your seductive powers are finely tuned. "Over the coming two weeks, a lucky swipe on the dating apps could bring a deeper-than-expected connection, but make sure your actions align with your soul," they add.
Scorpio
How's your love life looking, Scorpio? As this lunar full moon eclipse falls in your seventh house of partnerships, it could bring major relationship shifts. "This is huge news since it's kicking off a two-year eclipse series on the Taurus-Scorpio axis, which could redirect your life's journey by October 2023," the twins add. A relationship milestone, or potentially a business partner milestone, could be on the horizon, so be prepared.
Sagittarius
Time to fire up the wellness wagon, Sagittarius! As this lunar full moon eclipse powers up your sixth house of healthy living, the twins say it's the start of a fresh cycle, with the eclipse laying a foundation for a very healthy winter. "Institute a 'no excuses' policy by finding exercises you can easily do at home," the twins suggest, adding this is also a good time to take care of any doctor's appointments you've been meaning to make.
Capricorn
Feeling lovey-dovey, Capricorn? As the lunar full moon eclipse lands in your romantic and fertile fifth house, the twins say you could meet someone special (or feel the urge to get on a dating app). This eclipse is the first in a two-year series, so this energy isn't going anywhere anytime soon. "If you need to make some bold changes in love—including moving on from a relationship that has run its course—the eclipse can expedite that process," the twins add.
Aquarius
Sometimes you just need to stay in, Aquarius, and that may definitely well be your vibe as the lunar full moon eclipse activates your domestic fourth house. "There could be major shifts around Chateau Aquarius over the next month—or the next two years while this brand-new eclipse series unfolds," the twins say. Be mindful of becoming a sponge for others' emotions, they add, noting that you don't have to fix everyone else's problems.
Pisces
Connect with your community, Pisces, as this lunar full moon powers up your third house of communication and kindred spirits. The twins note this could launch a stimulating partnership, whether with a good friend, sibling, or co-worker. If you've been in talks for a while, you could finally agree on terms over the next two to four weeks. "Your stories and wisdom will inspire, not just today, but while this eclipse series rolls on until October 2023," the twins add.
