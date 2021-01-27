Under the potent January 2021 Full Wolf Moon in Leo, you could see your efforts come to light in a bold and attention-grabbing way. We all have something worthy of shouting from the rooftops, and this moon gives us permission to intentionally self-promote. Tooting your own horn isn't an act of narcissism. Owning your gifts publicly can put you in touch with the wonder of your unique and divine talents. It helps to create a sense of deep gratitude for the life you get to live!

The trick is to focus outward instead of just trolling for applause and validation. How will your offerings benefit other people? What's in it for them, and are you acting in a spirit of service rather than servicing your own ego?

Of course, there's nothing wrong with reveling solely in your own superpowers too. While you're gazing at the full moon, do a round of virtual fist-bumps with your inner circle, with each of you taking a few minutes to boast about your latest accomplishments while the others cheer wildly for your amazingness! (Check out ideas for full moon rituals here.)

Have you been hiding your light at work? Turn it up to stadium beam level in the two weeks that follow this full moon! This is the perfect time to start a buzz on social media or to set up a pitch meeting with a client you want to woo. Be sure to include all the ways that you are the best at what you do.