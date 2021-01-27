6 Ways To Harness The Courageous Energy Of The Full Moon In Leo
Mirror, mirror on the wall: Who's the fiercest of them all? The competition heats up Thursday, January 28, as the 2021 Full Wolf Moon in Leo raises our gaze to the night skies.
Under this annual, lunar light, we'll all feel like putting our best, rhinestone-studded, statement-heeled, foot forward. This year's passionate, leonine lunation gets a seductive boost from Venus and Pluto, who are curling up together for a sexy conjunction (at 25º05′ Capricorn) the very same day. Talk about major magnetism! Charm the world with your brilliance and creativity and watch your fan-base grow. Then, feel free to enjoy the allure of your purr behind closed doors.
FREE Relationship Revolution Webinar
Join The AstroTwins to learn The Astrology of Love in 2021
Make no apologies for loving on your fine self. But note that this year, the lens flips outward, too! During this full moon, bountiful Jupiter and the magnanimous Sun conjoin in the opposite sign of Aquarius for their annual "Day of Miracles." The team-spirited Water Bearer pours some collaborative magic into the mix to help maximize our solo efforts. Who will be part of your ensemble cast?
Wherever you are in your process, January 28 is the day to unleash a fearless howl on the world. January 2021's full moon is a Wolf Moon, which the Old Farmer's Almanac says is named in honor of the wintry creatures. Similarly, the zodiac's lion is known for its roar, so there's no escaping the urge to self-express. And like the wolf, chilly outdoor air can't tamp down the blazing heat of this fire sign.
Here are six ways you can harness the potency of the January 2021 Full Wolf Moon in Leo:
1. Do something courageous.
Brave Leo is the zodiac's hero, always willing to take a chance or speak up when nobody else dares. Summon your courage, even if that means acting in the face of your fear because you know it's the right thing to do. This is the noble leadership that Leo illustrates when expressing its highest vibration. Leo is the galactic guardian of creativity, glamour, romance, and fertility.
Shifting your attention inward, you can also use the energy of this event to do some self-reflection and fast-track some personal growth. Take an inventory of the places in your life where you could step up to a higher level of responsibility. Perhaps go a stride further and imagine how you can use your influence to create a greater connection to the world around you.
2. Be your own PR agent.
Under the potent January 2021 Full Wolf Moon in Leo, you could see your efforts come to light in a bold and attention-grabbing way. We all have something worthy of shouting from the rooftops, and this moon gives us permission to intentionally self-promote. Tooting your own horn isn't an act of narcissism. Owning your gifts publicly can put you in touch with the wonder of your unique and divine talents. It helps to create a sense of deep gratitude for the life you get to live!
The trick is to focus outward instead of just trolling for applause and validation. How will your offerings benefit other people? What's in it for them, and are you acting in a spirit of service rather than servicing your own ego?
Of course, there's nothing wrong with reveling solely in your own superpowers too. While you're gazing at the full moon, do a round of virtual fist-bumps with your inner circle, with each of you taking a few minutes to boast about your latest accomplishments while the others cheer wildly for your amazingness! (Check out ideas for full moon rituals here.)
Have you been hiding your light at work? Turn it up to stadium beam level in the two weeks that follow this full moon! This is the perfect time to start a buzz on social media or to set up a pitch meeting with a client you want to woo. Be sure to include all the ways that you are the best at what you do.
3. Just dance!
Full-bodied self-expression is what this Leo lunar event is all about, so bailamos, people! Need a visual? Just picture Leo Jennifer Lopez working it at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show—or getting everyone weepy with her tear-jerking, Spanish-infused rendition of This Land Is Our Land on the steps of the Capitol at the 2021 inauguration.
While there's no clubbing going on this year, do what you can to reprise that vibe in your own living room. Get lost in the beat...but don't stop there. Let the dance revolution enter your life as an ongoing tradition. Daily dance breaks are good for the soul—and the heart, the organ Leo rules. There's no time like the present to get yours pumping at a cardio-approved BPM.
4. Start a family, or "birth" a project.
Leo is the sign of fertility, and this moment is ripe for creation! If you've been struck by baby fever, take decisive action. Maybe that means cutting ties to the "will they, won't they" energy vampires so you can manifest a partner who shares your desire to build a family, be it through natural birth or adoption.
Figuratively speaking, you may feel a strong urge to "birth" a creative project that's been hovering in the embryonic stage of development. Set up home-recording equipment (or find a studio that follows COVID guidelines for a recording session). Write the outline for your genre-busting novel or get the production line set up for your Etsy store wares. Whatever the case, take a lionhearted leap in a proactive direction.
Since Leo is the sign that rules fame, this divine timing of the January 2021 Full Wolf Moon might help draw some public acclaim when your masterpiece is ready for its big reveal.
5. Shine bright like a (conflict-free) diamond.
Glamazon Leo is the sign that rules pleasure, indulgence, and full-bodied self-expression. Break out the sequins, bold patterns, and glittery everything. Who cares if you're not leaving the house? Rather than fade into the masses, wear something that might be more appropriate for a red-carpet sashay than a slushy, snowy day. Be it a statement necklace or a graphic animal print, take advantage of this lunar light to master the art of the selfie.
Under the light of the vivacious January 2021 Full Wolf Moon in Leo, interacting with your social media followers—and sliding into someone's DMs—could get you everywhere! Just check yourself if you start comparing and despairing as you scroll through other people's feeds. And try not to start any needless rivalries, just to keep things "interesting."
6. Visualize your soul mate.
Romance falls under passionate Leo's domain: that delicious moment when a spark of attraction becomes a burning flame of desire. You may feel extra lusty near this full moon—and in the sign of passionate, playful Leo, you could be surprised by who turns your head. Keep your heart and mind open! Taking a chance on someone who is not your usual type could turn out to be one of the most exciting decisions you've made in a long time.
Not sure what or who you're looking for? Get into the imaginative spirit of Leo and make a vision board for your love life. Sit down with a stack of magazines, a pair of scissors, and glue, and pull together a collage of inspiring images. No judgment! Though the pictures that call to you might only make sense to your subconscious mind, their meaning will reveal itself over time.
Want to know what the stars have in store for your relationships in 2021? Register now to join the AstroTwins for their FREE Relationship Revolution Webinar.