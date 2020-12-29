7 Ways To Harness The Healing Energy Of 2020's Final Full Moon

We’ve already had one Cancer full moon in 2020, a potent lunar eclipse on January 10, which launched the decade on a stirring note. Back-to-back new moons in Cancer shook things up mid-year, beginning with the game-changing solstice solar eclipse on June 21 and the sequel on July 20.

Cancer is the zodiac’s domestic doyenne and sentimental nurturer. With its ruler, the moon, having such a heyday, is it any wonder 2020 kept us tucked away in our “crab shells,” reconfiguring family roles and redefining personal space as we sheltered in place? Some of us learned to appreciate our alone time while others plunged into painful isolation—both familiar themes to private, sensitive Cancer.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the full moon in December is known by some Native American tribes as the Cold Moon, since it falls during this frigid time of year. The Ojibwe people called it the Big Spirit Moon and believed its purpose was to purify and heal all of Creation.

You have the power to make changes in your home, family, workplace—or even your corner of the world. As feelings arise, try not to go cold. The only way out is through.

Here are seven ways to blanket yourself in the healing comfort of the December 29, 2020, Cancer full moon.