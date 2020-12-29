7 Ways To Harness The Healing Energy Of 2020's Final Full Moon
Don’t underestimate the power of feelings on Tuesday, December 29. At 10:28 PM EST, 2020’s second full moon in Cancer arrives, rounding off a super-rare year that featured two new and full moons in the sentimental sign of the Crab.
Under these emo moonbeams, the floodgates may burst open.
We’ve already had one Cancer full moon in 2020, a potent lunar eclipse on January 10, which launched the decade on a stirring note. Back-to-back new moons in Cancer shook things up mid-year, beginning with the game-changing solstice solar eclipse on June 21 and the sequel on July 20.
Cancer is the zodiac’s domestic doyenne and sentimental nurturer. With its ruler, the moon, having such a heyday, is it any wonder 2020 kept us tucked away in our “crab shells,” reconfiguring family roles and redefining personal space as we sheltered in place? Some of us learned to appreciate our alone time while others plunged into painful isolation—both familiar themes to private, sensitive Cancer.
According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the full moon in December is known by some Native American tribes as the Cold Moon, since it falls during this frigid time of year. The Ojibwe people called it the Big Spirit Moon and believed its purpose was to purify and heal all of Creation.
You have the power to make changes in your home, family, workplace—or even your corner of the world. As feelings arise, try not to go cold. The only way out is through.
Here are seven ways to blanket yourself in the healing comfort of the December 29, 2020, Cancer full moon.
1. Tend to your roots.
How secure do you feel in the world? Cancer is connected to the fourth house of home, family and foundations, and is anchored at the very bottom of the zodiac wheel. As one of the three water signs (along with Scorpio and Pisces), the zodiac’s Crab is responsible for hydrating our “root systems.”
Under the light of 2020’s final full moon, take stock: Are you tending to the things that stabilize you in the material world? For example: Are you setting aside enough money for your nest egg? In this belt-tightening economy, it may be more important to hang on to a little more of your money. Even if you’re just putting $20 a week in savings, that can add up over the months. The point is to start the habit now.
The Cancer full moon spotlights financial security and a need to be prudent with your funds. It’s not only how much you make; it’s what you do with it. This lunation could inspire pleasurable budgeting ideas that let you save up for the dream purchase, or new ways to share expenses with your innermost circle of friends and family.
On that note, are you nurturing relationships with people who have your back? How well are you nourishing yourself—with food, hydration, ample sleep? During this Cancer full moon, it might feel like an archetypal mother hen is squawking in your ear. Listen up, she knows what’s best for you!
2. Let your heart what it wants.
Cancer Selena Gomez wrote the ultimate anthem for this full moon: The heart wants what it wants. But when was the last time you stopped long enough to listen to the wisdom of your ol’ ticker? Under the high beams of 2020’s final full moon, messages clamor to be revealed.
Find a quiet place where you can drop a bucket into the deep well of feeling that’s been locked inside you. (And then, have any subsequent emotional reaction you need to without worrying about “bothering” other people.) Crying, screaming, pounding a pillow, laughing uncontrollably—whatever it takes to get those emotions in motion.
If you’ve been in denial about your truth, you won’t be able to dodge the issue any longer. But that doesn’t mean you should rush to react. Just allow yourself to want the thing. It may or may not be right for your current lifestyle. But admitting to the urge—at least to yourself—can be oh-so liberating.
3. …but mind your moods.
As the Cancer full moon unblocks dammed-up emotions, there could be an outpouring of grievances like unspoken hurt or lingering resentments. Be generous with your compassion, but firm with your boundaries. As the saying goes, you can get bitter or you can get better.
Since triggering emotions tend to emerge during this time of year, keep compassionate friends and trusted sounding boards close by. The world “lunacy” shares the same root with “luna,” and a Cancer full moon could find people acting wildly out of character. If you need to retreat to your personal safe space, do! It’s a lot smarter than trying to talk sense into someone whose emotions are firing on all cylinders.
4. Phone home.
When was the last time you talked to your parents or your primary nurturer? If you don’t live together, set up a Zoom date or a weekend visit and enjoy some uninterrupted conversation.
This watery full moon activates your intuition. Out of the blue you might start thinking about a relative or role model who’s been off your radar for a while. Rather than brushing this off as a passing thought, reach out! This person might be struggling with an issue you’ve mastered. Maybe they have the very nugget of wisdom that you need to hear. If a parent has passed on, you can still “connect.” Write a letter and place it on your altar. Set out a photo of a special ancestor and light a candle to channel their divine wisdom. Or hop on social media and post a tribute to a beloved elder.
If you’re a parent, honor yourself for your efforts, which have included a lot more than the usual duties in 2020. Maybe you feel like taking your kids on a field trip in nature—but maybe you just need a break! See what you can do to finagle a day off—or at least a sacred block of alone time to follow your bliss.
5. Eat mindfully.
During the stress of holiday season, it’s not uncommon to numb feelings with food or just keep nibbling mindlessly on the leftover sweets and treats. If energy has been sluggish, consider a short-term healthy detox diet.
The two weeks following a full moon are major manifesting time. What if you cut out a vice for 14 days? No, you might not live a lifetime without your coffee, cookies, or sourdough rolls…but then again, you might lose your taste for them when you start integrating healthier, more natural options into your palette. Give it the two-week test and see.
6. Declutter your space.
With 2020’s final full moon in homey Cancer, you may be ready for decor refresh. Do a walkthrough of your home and consider every corner. We get accustomed to the piled-up second bedrooms, cluttered shelves, and knick-knack overload. The visual cues we take in cause our brains to fire off signals, especially when they trigger memories (which then trigger thoughts and feelings, which in turn trigger our brains to flood our bodies with chemicals).
This domestic goddess of a full moon reminds us that cleaning our homes can clear our minds. Start with one area and give it an extreme makeover. Clear everything away then reset it with curated care. Less is more, so be selective about the “collection” you display. Leaving some white space on those walls can give your brain a chance to breathe.
On the flip side, if your energy is lagging, how about painting a wall a cheery hue, adding oxygenating plants or hanging new art? Whatever makes you feel good and happy is great, as long as you don’t overload your senses.
7. Role play.
We easily fall into patterns with the ones we love, becoming The Responsible One, The Wild One, The Chauffeur, The Couch Potato. And once those patterns are in place, they can be hard to break! But who wants to be pigeonholed in such a limiting way?
Granted, there can be benefits to playing these parts…especially if it means our families have given up on trying to force us to do the dishes or clean up after ourselves. Regardless, this Cancer full moon wants us to shake it up. Beware that pivoting under the Cancer full moon might take some internal adjustment, so be patient with the process!
