mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Spirituality
How To Ring In The Full Cold Moon (AKA The Final Full Moon Of 2020)

How To Ring In The Full Cold Moon (AKA The Final Full Moon Of 2020)

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Full Moon In a Cloudy Night's Sky

Image by iStock

December 28, 2020 — 12:17 PM

Come nightfall on Tuesday, December 29, the final full moon of 2020 will grace our skies. If there was ever a time to dip into a little full moon magic, it's now, as we close out an unquestionably tumultuous year.

December's full moon is called the Cold Moon. Here's what it's all about and how to work with it to enhance your New Year's resolutions.

Why is it called the Cold Moon?

Each month's full moon has a different name, usually related to nature, the weather, or what's in season at the time. Most of these names originally come from Native American culture, and the Mohawk people of southeastern Canada and northern New York State are said to have named December's full moon "the Cold Moon," as conditions get steadily colder around the northeast during this month.

Other names for this moon include the Snow Moon, the Winter Maker Moon, and the Long Night Moon. Makes sense: This moon falls closest to the winter solstice, the longest night of the year.

Advertisement

How to work with the Cold Moon:

Some believe the bright light of the full moon has a way of illuminating our shadows, causing strange behavior. Some anecdotally report an increase in energy and strange dreams in the days surrounding the full moon, for example.

FREE Relationship Revolution Webinar

Join The AstroTwins to learn The Astrology of Love in 2021

The good news is there are plenty of ways to work with moon energy, instead of letting it control us.

As mbg's resident astrologists the AstroTwins have explained, a full moon is the spiritual and energetic pinnacle of that lunar cycle. Did you set any intentions during the last new moon that are now coming to a head? Or perhaps you want to focus on what you're letting go in 2021, rather than what you're taking on.

The days following the full moon are a time of shedding and release, so keeping that (and the New Year in mind), here are some ideas for working with the Cold Moon:

  1. Journal about what you've learned this year. The full moon is a great time to reflect before we drop into the waning energy of the days following. And being the final full moon of the year, it's a particularly good time to zoom out and reflect on the year as a whole.
  2. Make full moon water. Simply leave a container of water in the moonlight over night to infuse it with the moon's energy, and by morning it will be ready to use in your next ritual.
  3. Have a virtual full moon circle. Sometimes one of the best ways to amplify a reflection or intention is to share it with others. Plan a virtual get together with your fellow moon-lovers and offer your takeaways from this year, plus your intentions for next.
  4. Get clear on what you want to let go. Whether through journaling, meditation, or talking it out in a full moon circle, ask yourself, what's not working? What needs to go? What's taking up unnecessary space in my life that I want to release in 2021?
  5. Take a moon bath. Tap into the powerful lunar energy by taking a luxurious bath with all the fixings: candles, crystals, music—whatever you like. Make it a time to get quiet with yourself, set intentions, and allow the moon to cleanse you energetically.

However you decide to spend the evening on the 29th, remember to give yourself grace. It's been a tough year for many, and the twins note the Cold Moon is a time for rest and self-care as we reflect and reset for New Year's.

Want to know what the stars have in store for your relationships in 2021? Register now to join The AstroTwins for their FREE Relationship Revolution Webinar.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

This Awful Year Could Actually End On A High Note, According To Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins
This Awful Year Could Actually End On A High Note, According To Your Horoscope
Spirituality

We're In For 4 Eclipses & 12 Retrogrades Next Year: Here's When They'll Fall

The AstroTwins
We're In For 4 Eclipses & 12 Retrogrades Next Year: Here's When They'll Fall
Sex

8 Fascinating Things Scientists Discovered About Sex In 2020

Kelly Gonsalves
8 Fascinating Things Scientists Discovered About Sex In 2020
Integrative Health

Full Moons Can Mess With Sleep: How To Snooze Through The Last One Of 2020

Sarah Regan
Full Moons Can Mess With Sleep: How To Snooze Through The Last One Of 2020
Mental Health

How To Start Healing After A Pregnancy Loss, From A Perinatal Specialist

Joey Miller, MSW, LCSW
How To Start Healing After A Pregnancy Loss, From A Perinatal Specialist
Beauty

We've Tried Them All: The 10 Best Natural & Organic Hand Washes For Dry Skin

Alexandra Engler
We've Tried Them All: The 10 Best Natural & Organic Hand Washes For Dry Skin
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

This Is The Best Dating & Relationship Advice We Heard In 2020

Kelly Gonsalves
This Is The Best Dating & Relationship Advice We Heard In 2020
Routines

This Pilates Routine Works Your Core & Relieves Hip Tension In Just 10 Minutes

Helen Phelan
This Pilates Routine Works Your Core & Relieves Hip Tension In Just 10 Minutes
Beauty

The 3 Biggest Hair Care Mistakes We See All Of The Time

Alexandra Engler
The 3 Biggest Hair Care Mistakes We See All Of The Time
Off-the-Grid

A Low-Waste Mom's Routine For Washing Cloth Diapers, Painlessly

Anita Vandyke, MD
A Low-Waste Mom's Routine For Washing Cloth Diapers, Painlessly
Beauty

Dryness, Frizz & More: 4 Shampoo Bar Recipes For Every Hair Concern

Jamie Schneider
Dryness, Frizz & More: 4 Shampoo Bar Recipes For Every Hair Concern
Integrative Health

4 Actionable Pieces Of Bloat-Busting Advice We Think About Constantly

Kristine Thomason
4 Actionable Pieces Of Bloat-Busting Advice We Think About Constantly
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/full-cold-moon-is-coming-heres-how-to-work-with-it

Your article and new folder have been saved!