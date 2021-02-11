This article was a collaboration between Anjie Cho and Katie Hess.

It’s time to celebrate the Lunar New Year and welcome the year of the Ox in Chinese astrology. The type of relationship that your zodiac animal has with the Ox can give some clues as to what the year ahead might have in store for you.

Whether this is a challenging year for your animal, an auspicious one, or somewhere in between, there are always ways to make the most of your situation. Feng shui and flower essences are two powerful energetic tools that people have been using for thousands of years to shift and enhance the energy in their homes and lives.

To celebrate the transition into the new year and support us in 2021, we rounded up an astrological forecast, a feng shui tip, and the best flower essence for each Chinese zodiac animal.