Tips For Every Chinese Zodiac Animal As We Head Into The Year Of The Ox
This article was a collaboration between Anjie Cho and Katie Hess.
It’s time to celebrate the Lunar New Year and welcome the year of the Ox in Chinese astrology. The type of relationship that your zodiac animal has with the Ox can give some clues as to what the year ahead might have in store for you.
Whether this is a challenging year for your animal, an auspicious one, or somewhere in between, there are always ways to make the most of your situation. Feng shui and flower essences are two powerful energetic tools that people have been using for thousands of years to shift and enhance the energy in their homes and lives.
To celebrate the transition into the new year and support us in 2021, we rounded up an astrological forecast, a feng shui tip, and the best flower essence for each Chinese zodiac animal.
Rat 子 (1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008)
- Resourceful, quick, and clever
- Compatible with Dragon, Monkey, Rat, and Ox
- Clashes with Horse
The Ox is your BFF, so this is an auspicious year for you! As a Rat, you like to be busy and your focus can be pulled in many different directions, so remember to stay steady, keep things simple, and embrace the calmer energy of this year
Feng Shui tip:
Add a square rug or square artwork to the center of your home to represent the earth element, which will help you stay grounded and centered.
Flower essence:
Lupine will help keep you feel confident, stabilized and stress-free, and keep you from getting pulled off your center.
Ox 丑 (1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009)
- Hardworking, dependable, and patient
- Compatible with Rooster, Snake, and Rat
- Clashes with Ram
This could be a challenging year for you, but remember that challenges often open up new possibilities for growth. Make time for self-care, take breaks, and don’t work too hard. You can also carry a Rat figurine, or spend time with friends born in the Year of the Rat, for extra support.
Feng Shui tip:
Add something red near your entry door for protection and luck as energies enter your home.
Flower essence:
Fern helps you sink into a deeper level of self-trust, knowing that you have the ability to intuitively know your path forward, even when you encounter challenges.
Tiger 寅 (1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010)
- Honorable, passionate, and protective
- Compatible with Horse, Dog, and Pig
- Clashes with Monkey
This will be a neutral year for you. It might feel slower than you’re used to, so take advantage of the calmer energy.
Feng Shui tip:
Make sure your front door and entryway are clean and clear of obstacles so that opportunities can find you easily.
Flower Essence:
Tap into your natural boldness with black bat flower, which will help you to communicate clearly and ask for what you want.
Rabbit 卯 (1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011)
- Sensitive, easygoing, and kind
- Compatible with Pig, Ram, and Dog
- Clashes with Rooster
After a challenging last year, this year will feel more supportive. Remember to laugh, have fun, and prioritize simplicity over complexity.
Feng Shui tip:
Keep a vase of fresh flowers in your home to encourage joy and positive qi. Make sure to keep the water fresh, and replace them once they’ve wilted.
Flower Essence:
Daisies can nudge you to enjoy life, laugh more, and brighten up your days. If you find yourself complicating matters or getting stuck in over-analysis, this flower can remind you to keep it simple.
Dragon 辰 (1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)
- Independent, benevolent, and proud
- Compatible with Rat, Monkey, and Rooster
- Clashes with Dog
This year won’t be quite as lucky as the last, but it's still poised to be a good one. The Ox’s hardworking energy will help you to feel ready to get things done and stay on task.
Feng Shui tip:
Clean out a closet or cupboard that you’ve been ignoring to invite in fresh, positive qi.
Flower Essence:
Pride of Madeira brings you firmly back into your embodied self, helping you to embrace all sides of yourself, including the ones you typically keep under wraps.
Snake 巳 (1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)
- Wise, graceful, and intellectual
- Compatible with Rooster, Ox, and Monkey
- Clashes with Pig
The Ox respects your wisdom, so tapping into it will serve you well this year. Use your keen intuition, and notice when you sense compatibility and collaboration and lean into those relationships in order to maneuver with more ease.
Feng Shui tip:
Decorate with the color black to invite in the water element, which represents wisdom and intuition.
Flower Essence:
The Night-Blooming Cereus flower grows in the desert and blooms only one night each year, giving you tremendous energy to shed old skins of limitation or fear and blast yourself into a greater version of yourself.
Horse 午 (1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)
- Strong, active, and adventurous
- Compatible with Tiger, Dog, and Ram
- Clashes with Rat
Last year was challenging for you, so you might have started some projects that never got finished. Now is a good time to align yourself with the hardworking energy of the Ox and finish what you started.
Feng Shui tip:
Is there an item in your home that needs to be repaired, but you keep putting it off? Now’s the time to fix it!
Flower Essence:
Tap into the fiery drive and passion of the Red Bird of Paradise flower to dissolve overwhelm or stuckness and finish what you start.
Ram 未 (1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)
- Patient, gentle, and determined
- Compatible with Rabbit, Pig, and Horse
- Clashes with Ox
Because you clash with the Ox, this may be a more challenging year for you. When you feel tested, tap into your inner strength and determination, and remember that you can ask for help. Hang out with friends born in the Year of the Rat, or carry around a Rat figurine.
Feng Shui tip:
Invite in the uplifting energy of oranges. Keep nine fresh oranges in your living room in a bowl that you love, or use a room mist with orange essential oil.
Flower Essence:
If you start to feel like you’re on overdrive, pushed to the edge to go too fast or too far than is comfortable, tap into the energy of Bird of Paradise to soothe tension in your body.
Monkey 申 (1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)
- Clever, charming, and energetic
- Compatible with Rat, Dragon, and Snake
- Clashes with Tiger
This is a good year to see what you can learn from the Ox’s hardworking energy. Stay on task, stay focused, and resist the temptation to look for shortcuts.
Feng Shui tip:
Keep your desk free of clutter so that you can concentrate on what’s important.
Flower Essence:
Pomegranate flower will help you tap into your natural curiosity and vitality, and be unaffected by other people’s energy and stress so you can stay focused.
Rooster 酉 (1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)
- Confident, articulate, and vocal
- Compatible with Ox, Snake, and Dragon
- Clashes with Rabbit
This is a supportive year for you because the Rooster and Ox appreciate each other’s focus and determination. You may be able to accomplish a lot, but don’t get caught up in working too hard, and make sure you take time for yourself.
Feng Shui tip:
Add a potted plant to your living room to encourage growth, healing, and vitality.
Flower Essence:
Giant Spider Lily will help remind you to think outside the box and find ways to grow and expand without needing to grind or hustle.
Dog 戌 (1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)
- Loyal, supportive, and protective
- Compatible with Tiger, Horse, and Rabbit
- Clashes with Dragon
This is a good year to focus on channeling your inner peacemaker. Gentle insistence and open presence, rather than fighting with a big bark, will help you bring your goals to fruition.
Feng Shui tip:
Add a throw pillow, piece of artwork, or another accessory in a calming, healing color like green or blue to your home.
Flower Essence:
Embrace your own divine nature and allow your inner diplomat to lead with the help of the Night-Blooming Water Lily.
Pig 亥 (1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)
- Diplomatic, mellow, and trustworthy
- Compatible: Sheep, Rabbit, and Tiger
- Clashes with Snake
You are more fun-loving than the steady, determined Ox, so you might find yourself needing some extra support this year. Find ways to stabilize and ground yourself. Carrying a Rat figurine or spending time with friends born in the Rat year will also be helpful.
Feng Shui tip:
Use a pink salt lamp to connect with the grounding earth element and invite softness.
Flower Essence:
Tap into the Hong Kong Orchid flower to help you invite gentleness and warmth into relationships and attract opportunities.
