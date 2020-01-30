Flower Elixirs & Feng Shui Tips For Every Chinese Zodiac Animal

For thousands of years, cultures have tapped into the power of flowers, seeking out special ones to assist with healing, clarity, and more. Sometimes thought of as "meditation in a bottle," flower elixirs can magnify your positive qualities and dissolve static, helping you feel your best.

And as it's our favorite time of year, having just celebrated the Lunar New Year Spring Festival, we've officially welcomed in the year of the Metal Rat in Chinese Astrology. To celebrate the transition into the new year and support us in 2020, we rounded up an astrological forecast, a feng shui tip, and the best flower essence for each Chinese zodiac animal.

Just as some feng shui practices involve the use of plants to bring a specific energy into your space, the five elements of your body can be supported by working with flower elixirs, or flower essences.

Note: If your birthday falls between January 1 and February 4, be sure to use the animal sign of the preceding year.