How To Figure Out Where You Want To Be In 5 Years

Since I didn't know what I wanted, I started with what I didn't want. For a lot of us, that's pretty clear. Focusing on what you don't want can help narrow things down and keep you from pursuing things that aren't the right fit. For me, it's how I learned that I wanted to work for myself. I finally figured out the reason I couldn't find a job I wanted was because I actually didn't want a job - I wanted to start my own business.

Once I had a list of what I didn't want, I was able to see what I did want. I focused less on the logic and more on the desire. Less on the how and more on the what. For me, it was easier to start with lifestyle because thinking about my career still made me freeze up. But what I did know was that I wanted to work from home, for myself. I wanted a peaceful, beautiful home with nature close by. I wanted a partner and a child.

I used my imagination and intuition rather than my logic. One day, instead of trying to use my mind to decide what I wanted my job to be, I instead imagined my morning getting ready for work, three years from now. What I saw was a simple image: me, in my kitchen, making a cup of tea before I headed into my home office. I saw what I was wearing, what my kitchen looked like, what was outside my window. That's all I had. Just this little moment.

But I held onto that snapshot, and slowly other things came into focus. I knew that I wanted to start my own business, so I started thinking of how I could accomplish it. It started with consulting in my previous field, which I didn't end up doing. But in the process, I learned what I needed to do to start a business. I started figuring out what I needed to get more clarity, and took steps towards that. For me it was time off, so I started saving money to be able to do that.

I took the pressure off of myself. I forced myself not to think about how I was going to make money for two months after I quit my job, and just let myself explore life and enjoy it. When I finally allowed myself to start thinking about it, I was brimming with ideas.

The more I walked towards my vision of myself, the more things fell into place and became more clear. Once you start down the path, the details will fill in. I loved how much it felt to stand in that image that when I thought about it I didn't want to leave. I thought about it daily; it propelled me forward.

As I started to take steps towards that vision, little pieces started to fill in naturally and the details started to become clear in the picture. For weeks I reminded myself to get out of my head and let my heart lead me, and step by step I started getting clearer on my vision: the type of work I would be doing, how I wanted to be making money, the kind of money I wanted to be making.

The vision is still not perfectly clear, but through this process two things have happened. First, I know what I want and the general direction of what I'm working toward. But more importantly, I have a level of comfort with it that I never had before. The fear and anxiety that kept me from imaging my future is gone. Even though I don't know exactly what I want in my future, I am confident that I will get where I need to go, have what I need, and be really happy.