A Meditation To Squash Fear & Tap Into Your Intuition (It's In There Somewhere!)
Have you ever felt so disconnected from your own intuition that you scrambled to find anything or anyone outside of you to give you the "answer" you were so desperately seeking? I've been there more times than I would care to admit and have had many clients come to me for that exact reason.
Oftentimes, I've found that it's difficult to identify intuition because it's drowned out by other, louder forces like the voice of fear or trepidation. Learning to act on your intuitive voice and not your fear voice is a skill that requires practice and trust. The more often you chose to trust your inner knowing over your fear, the better you become at making decisions aligned with your highest self. (You know, the version of you that is conscious, wise, spiritually aligned, and awake!)
So what exactly is the difference between your "intuitive" voice and your "fear" voice?
Your fear voice often sounds like mental chatter; it's not associated with strategic thinking or common sense. It plays self-doubt, past difficulties, inner criticism, and worst-case scenarios on repeat. Think of it like an annoying gremlin who whispers rubbish to you to steer you off course from your inner knowing.
Your fear voice can also come out to play if you are psychologically replaying a pattern. In that case, your fear voice is "acting on behalf" of your unconscious (or subconscious) mind in an attempt to keep you safe from a perceived emotional or psychological threat. Did you pick up that I said perceived threat and not real threat?
Your fear voice is closely linked to the realm of self-sabotage. It steers you into the same type of situation time and time again even if you are really wanting and trying to experience something new. For example, let's say you always end up with partners who treat you poorly and don't value you as they should. This is self-sabotage at play, and it's fueled by unconscious patterns and steered by your fear voice.
Your intuitive voice, on the other hand, arises from a place of serenity and deep inner knowing. Your intuitive voice is a form of wisdom that goes beyond logic. It's a visceral knowing that something is either a hell yes or a hell no. You can cultivate your intuitive voice with the following practice (listen to a digital version here).
A meditation for tuning out fear so you can tap into intuition:
- Switch off your cellphone and find a quiet place to sit where you will not be disturbed.
- Sit upright with your legs uncrossed and feet planted firmly on the ground. Place your palms facing up.
- Bring awareness to your breath.
- Breathe in and out on a count of five. As you inhale, focus only on your breath; count for 5 and then exhale. Focusing fully on your exhale for the count of five. On each inhale, mentally repeat the following words: I allow my most intuitive Self to come to center and honor what it has to say. On each exhale repeat the following words: I release all frustration and fear holding me back.
- As thoughts come up in your mind (they always do!), simply witness them and refocus your awareness back on your breath.
- Try to do this for a minimum of five minutes a day. As it becomes more comfortable for you, increase the length of your sit.
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.