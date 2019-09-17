A Meditation To Squash Fear & Tap Into Your Intuition (It's In There Somewhere!)

Your fear voice often sounds like mental chatter; it's not associated with strategic thinking or common sense. It plays self-doubt, past difficulties, inner criticism, and worst-case scenarios on repeat. Think of it like an annoying gremlin who whispers rubbish to you to steer you off course from your inner knowing.

Your fear voice can also come out to play if you are psychologically replaying a pattern. In that case, your fear voice is "acting on behalf" of your unconscious (or subconscious) mind in an attempt to keep you safe from a perceived emotional or psychological threat. Did you pick up that I said perceived threat and not real threat?

Your fear voice is closely linked to the realm of self-sabotage. It steers you into the same type of situation time and time again even if you are really wanting and trying to experience something new. For example, let's say you always end up with partners who treat you poorly and don't value you as they should. This is self-sabotage at play, and it's fueled by unconscious patterns and steered by your fear voice.

Your intuitive voice, on the other hand, arises from a place of serenity and deep inner knowing. Your intuitive voice is a form of wisdom that goes beyond logic. It's a visceral knowing that something is either a hell yes or a hell no. You can cultivate your intuitive voice with the following practice (listen to a digital version here).