A Crystal Ritual For People Who Don't Believe In Crystal Rituals

I'll admit it: Until pretty recently, I found the idea of using crystals as anything but jewelry or decorative bookends pretty ridiculous. How could little rocks possibly have any sort of magical powers—able to somehow pull you closer to the dream life that played on a projector in your head? The whole thing sounded very Disney Channel Original movie, and while I respected those who worked with crystals, I decided I was most definitely not one of them.

That was until I realized that it wasn't so much the crystals themselves doing the work but the intentions behind them.

Let's back up. During my tenure as mbg's de facto spirituality editor, I've had the pleasure of working with some of the foremost leaders in all things mystical and unquantifiable. While they all have vastly different skill sets and temperaments, I've found that so many of them exude this particular breed of knowing. They know what fills them up and what depletes them, what their purpose is and how they can work toward it. It's an enviable kind of knowing, this deep sense of self.

As someone who changes her mind about all things from the inconsequential to the life-changing three times a minute (hey, I'm a Gemini!), I've often wondered how people locate and dust off this internal compass. From what I've gathered, ritual inevitably plays a huge role.