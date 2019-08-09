3 Common Feel-Good Beliefs That Are Actually Holding You Back

This is a stubborn one. I suspect that a majority of people carry this myth with them in one way or another. It is the age-old romantic idea that there's a perfect person for you, the one that will complete you and make you whole. The one person that will make you feel like you've come home.

Even reading that, doesn't it make you feel…a little better?

Here's the problem: The myth of "The One" creates an impossible ideal that no one can live up to. And once we have the checklist for our "The One" in place, we have to judge everyone we meet against this ideal. Besides, that checklist often is made at a very young age, which means that it often is a 6-year-old's wish list for a prince or princess.

The myth also establishes a never-ending search that consumes us and stops us from finding out and creating the life we truly desire, which may or may not include a relationship.

In my experience, the one you're looking for is actually you. You are the only one that will make you feel whole and home. And if you genuinely would like to create a relationship that contributes to you, your life, and the people who care about, the very first step is to find you.