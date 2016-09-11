The Perfect Essential Oil For Your Zodiac Sign
Many of us are familiar with the 12 zodiac signs and their corresponding colors and gems. However, you might not know that birth signs can also provide clues about therapeutic essential oils. The oils below help offset the potential extremes of each sign in order to bring every member of the zodiac into balance.
Aries (March 21st to April 20th)
Children of Aries demonstrate a courageous and industrious nature. However, their determination and pioneering spirit can sometimes cause them to seem impatient and overly assertive. The best essential oil to balance their enthusiasm is the calming and cooling Sweet Orange (Citrus sinensis). Sweet Orange's harmonizing, uplifting energy can help relieve stresses of any kind and ease the excesses of ego-driven frustrations.
Taurus (April 21st to May 21st)
Children of Taurus possess a strong artistic sense, but they are also highly practical and logical. Their resourcefulness makes them dependable, and they are true humanitarians who are often sympathetic to others. The Taurus individual likes a sense of grounding and security and thus enjoys feeling steady. The addition of Cedarwood (Juniperus commmunis) essential oil would resonate quite well with a Taurus, for it nurtures a strong sense of purpose.
Gemini (May 22nd to June 21st)
Children of Gemini have a duality about their personality that creates a lively, versatile, and restless approach to living life. Their ability to communicate clearly helps them to share their love and appreciation for the beauty in all things. However, individuals with effusive energy can encounter burnout, so the perfect oil for the Gemini personality is Cardamom (Ellettaria cardamomum). The spicy and refreshing scent of cardamom provides an overall tonic for the body and is supportive of its expenditure of energy.
Cancer (June 22nd to July 22nd)
Children of Cancer are ruled by the moon and thus tend to be sensitive individuals who enjoy solitude and contemplation. They are extremely emotional and nurturing, so they often enjoy the quiet home life. This deeply thoughtful Cancer could find balance with the fortifying nature of Laurel, which instills courage and confidence in one's ideals and helps reduce any upset or confrontation.
Leo (July 23rd to August 21st)
Children of Leo are ruled by the powerful Sun and thus full of strength and high energy. Being confident and proud instills charisma and an extroverted personality. However, this commanding and overly ambitious nature can also lead to burnout and stress. The essential oil of Ginger (Zingiber officinale) would serve the Leo energy well, with its complimentary spicy aroma that nurtures the overall energy of the body.
Virgo (August 22nd to September 23rd)
Children of Virgo are extremely logical, orderly, and precise. This perfectionist personality often means they enjoy their own solitude and live more introverted lifestyles. They tend to be conscious of their health, and they plan their time very carefully. The essential oil of Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis) would benefit the Virgo personality with its ability to clarify thinking and refresh one who is constantly analyzing and introspective.
Libra (September 24th to October 23rd)
Children of Libra are the idealistic peacemakers of the zodiac. They are gracious, charming, and cooperative, and they always look for justice and balance in life. This ability to adapt and be accepting to whatever comes one's way is tempered with the balancing oil of Frankincense (Boswellia carterii). Frankincense has adaptogenic properties that help carry one into an emotional "middle ground," where Libras feel most comfortable.
Scorpio (October 24th to November 22nd)
Children of Scorpio are bold and courageous. They have an investigative spirit and can be penetrating in their desire to research and understand the intricacies of day-to-day mysteries. This intense and powerful energy can be best supported with the essential oil of Rose (Rosa damascena), which provides a relieving and soothing energy, opening the heart to accepting what is and balancing any obsessiveness.
Sagittarius (November 23rd to December 22nd)
Children of Sagittarius possess carefree natures that love traveling and experiencing new realities. They are friendly and enthusiastic as well as honest and outspoken with their ideas and philosophies. With this gregarious temperance, they can also become restless and thus the oil of ylang-ylang (Cananga odorata) would be ideal for calming their spirits without dampening their gusto.
Capricorn (December 23rd to January 20th)
Children of Capricorn tend to be deliberate and methodical in their actions, with self-imposed rules and limitations. They are prudent in their business relations and can lean toward a pessimistic attitude if melancholy sets in. The use of Black Pepper (Piper nigrum) essential oil would be ideal for the Capricorn personality, as its stimulating properties can help remove blocked energy and open one up to new ways of thinking.
Aquarius (January 21st to February 19th)
Children of Aquarius are progressive visionaries who often have inventive ideas and unique opportunities. They tend to be a bit eccentric and disruptive with their out-of-the-box thinking, although they are very much humanitarians. The essential oil of German Chamomile (Matricaria recutita nobilis) works wonders in helping Aquarians digest and express their ingenious ideas while also calming and quieting their overactive minds.
Pisces (February 20th to March 20th)
Children of Pisces are often intuitive, and many possess artistic and creative abilities. They are dreamers — spiritual individuals who spend time developing a higher consciousness. The essential oil of sandalwood (Santalum album) is ideal for the Pisces, as its energy supports meditative desires by quieting the minds to allow for universal influences to be expressed.