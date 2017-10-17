Consider This Moon Manifestation Your New Go-To Ritual

Ritual steps:

1. Sage your environment and cleanse your crystals.

2. Hold the crystals in your hand, close your eyes, and take three deep breaths. Aloud or in your head, say the following: "I ask that the highest vibration of love and light connect with my highest self to clear all unwanted energy and any previous programming. I command these crystals to hold the intention of my infinite potential. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

3. Consult a moon calendar to find out the timing of the next new moon.

4. On the new moon, grab your piece of paper, silver pen, blue pen, and crystals, and find a comfortable environment outside where you can sit.

5. With your silver pen, draw a large circle in the middle of the page.

6. With your blue pen, write up to 10 wishes inside the circle. Start with "Dear _____ (whatever fits your belief—God, Higher Source, Angels, zero-point energy, or a similar entity)." Then list your wishes. It’s very important to write your wishes within 24 hours of the specific time that the new moon starts.

7. Add your signature and date to the bottom of the sheet.

8. Say "thank you" aloud three times to emphasize what you’re asking for already exists in the universe.

9. Fold your new moon wishes sheet in half once and then in half a second time.

10. Place your wishes in an area where they can remain undisturbed for 28 days, of the entire moon cycle.

11. Place your phantom quartz point in the center on top of your folded sheet. With the points facing outward, place the four Lemurian seed crystals around the phantom quartz at the four cardinal directions—north, south, east, and west.

12. Take your clear quartz point and draw an invisible line starting with the phantom quartz and moving to all four Lemurian seed crystals until you have energetically connected them all. This of it as "connecting the dots" like when you were a kid.

13. Leave your new moon wish grid undisturbed for 28 days. At the end of the 28 days, on the night before the next new moon, remove your crystals, and open your sheet. Reflect on your wishes, seeing which ones have manifested and which ones still need time to seed. Transfer those to your next month’s new moon wishes.

14. Cleanse your crystals, and repeat this ritual as often as you’d like to be in alignment with the moon cycle, always remembering to start at the new moon.