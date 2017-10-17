Consider This Moon Manifestation Your New Go-To Ritual
Heather Askinosie and Timmi Jandro, the founders of LA-based crystal shop Energy Muse, are two of the women leading the charge to make the mystical accessible. We were thrilled to get a sneak peek at their new book, Crystal Muse: Everyday Rituals to Tune In to the Real You, which hits stores today! Here’s one of our favorite rituals from the bunch, just in time for this week’s new moon.
The new moon symbolizes new beginnings and a fresh start, making it the ideal time to make wishes, set new intentions, and plant new seeds. Watch them bloom and grow throughout the remainder of the moon’s cycle.
The power of writing down your intentions cannot be understated.
This New Moon Wishes Ritual allows you to honor the energy of Mother Moon while making wishes on the night of her new cycle. Creating a regular practice of setting new moon intentions is a mindful way to commit to your dreams and goals. It will also allow you to stay in touch with her divine feminine energy. The power of writing down your intentions cannot be understated.
New Moon Wishes Ritual
Time frame:
Approximately 11 minutes. Begin on a new moon.
What you'll need:
- 1 sheet of blank paper
- 1 metallic silver pen or marker. Silver is linked with the moon.
- 1 blue pen. Blue is the color of truth. It’s believed that you’re more likely to retain information when you write in blue ink.
- 1 phantom quartz point to bring spiritual growth and evolution (more on this below)
- 4 Lemurian seed crystals to represent the planting of new seeds, wishes, and dreams
- 1 small clear quartz point to activate your new moon grid
- 1 sage stick
- 1 feather
- 1 abalone shell or fireproof container to catch ashes from the sage
Ritual steps:
1. Sage your environment and cleanse your crystals.
2. Hold the crystals in your hand, close your eyes, and take three deep breaths. Aloud or in your head, say the following: "I ask that the highest vibration of love and light connect with my highest self to clear all unwanted energy and any previous programming. I command these crystals to hold the intention of my infinite potential. Thank you, thank you, thank you."
3. Consult a moon calendar to find out the timing of the next new moon.
4. On the new moon, grab your piece of paper, silver pen, blue pen, and crystals, and find a comfortable environment outside where you can sit.
5. With your silver pen, draw a large circle in the middle of the page.
6. With your blue pen, write up to 10 wishes inside the circle. Start with "Dear _____ (whatever fits your belief—God, Higher Source, Angels, zero-point energy, or a similar entity)." Then list your wishes. It’s very important to write your wishes within 24 hours of the specific time that the new moon starts.
7. Add your signature and date to the bottom of the sheet.
8. Say "thank you" aloud three times to emphasize what you’re asking for already exists in the universe.
9. Fold your new moon wishes sheet in half once and then in half a second time.
10. Place your wishes in an area where they can remain undisturbed for 28 days, of the entire moon cycle.
11. Place your phantom quartz point in the center on top of your folded sheet. With the points facing outward, place the four Lemurian seed crystals around the phantom quartz at the four cardinal directions—north, south, east, and west.
12. Take your clear quartz point and draw an invisible line starting with the phantom quartz and moving to all four Lemurian seed crystals until you have energetically connected them all. This of it as "connecting the dots" like when you were a kid.
13. Leave your new moon wish grid undisturbed for 28 days. At the end of the 28 days, on the night before the next new moon, remove your crystals, and open your sheet. Reflect on your wishes, seeing which ones have manifested and which ones still need time to seed. Transfer those to your next month’s new moon wishes.
14. Cleanse your crystals, and repeat this ritual as often as you’d like to be in alignment with the moon cycle, always remembering to start at the new moon.
About phantom quartz.
Color:
Clear, colorless, transparent to translucent; can have various colors due to the different mineral deposits that they are composed of.
Origin:
Found worldwide, including Brazil and the United States.
History and lore:
You may not see the energy of phantom quartz, but you can certainly feel its presence in the room. Muhaha! Actually, phantom quartz, also known as the ghost crystal, is nothing to be scared of. Like Casper, this is a friendly ghost. It gets its name from secondary crystal growths that haunt the crystal from within. These growths can be made up of minerals or can appear as another type of quartz, like rose quartz or smoky quartz. The crystal envelops these secondary growths and creates the look of minerals or crystals floating within the primary crystal.
Adapted from an excerpt of Crystal Muse: Everyday Rituals to Tune In to the Real You by Heather Askinosie and Timmi Jandro, with permission from the publisher.
