One mistake novice tappers make is tapping on positive statements rather than starting with negative statements (i.e. focusing on resolving an issue first).

For example, I’ve seen people just tap on positive statements or affirmations such as “I choose to feel calm” or “I remove any obstacles from my inner peace” or switching to such statements after just one round of tapping on a problem.

While experienced EFT practitioners do use positive statements, they tend to do so towards the end of a session, when the client has already worked through the issue that was bothering them and is ready to move on to the positive.

But why? What happened to the power of positive thinking? As I like to say to my clients, tapping on the positive before fully addressing an issue is like putting a band-aid on a wound without cleaning it first. Our culture does tend to emphasize positive thinking, which sometimes can lead to denial or suppression of our actual feelings.

We are often told to “dust it off” and move on only to have some of those repressed feelings haunt us days, months, or years down the road. We don’t oftentimes give ourselves permission or the opportunity to acknowledge and process negative emotions.

EFT can help us focus on those negative emotions and experiences in a safe way, without retraumatizing us or getting us stuck there. Because we are tuning in to the negative while we are tapping, we are giving our brain conflicting signals. We might be activating our stress response by recalling a negative thought or event, but at the same time we are neutralizing that response by sending calming signals to our amygdala via tapping. This helps us neutralize the emotional charge of a negative thought or event, so that next time we recall it we get less triggered.

Once we have processed those negative emotions, we can then add some positive statements into our tapping, to anchor that positive shift. Of course, if you have experienced severe or complex trauma, delving into negative emotions on your own can be tricky. In such circumstances, it is always advisable to work with a trauma-informed EFT practitioner or mental health professional who can safely guide you along.