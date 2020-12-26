mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
Mark Your Calendars Now: These Will Be The Retrogrades & Eclipses Of 2021

Mark Your Calendars Now: These Will Be The Retrogrades & Eclipses Of 2021

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
(12/21/20) Mark Your Calendars Now: These Are The Biggest Retrogrades & Eclipses Of 2021

Image by mbg creative

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 26, 2020 — 15:34 PM

Eclipses happen four to six times a year, bringing sudden changes and turning points to our lives. If you've been stuck in indecision about an issue, an eclipse forces you to act. Unexpected circumstances can arise and demand a radical change of plans.

Truths and secrets explode into the open. Things that aren't "meant to be" are swept away without notice. Shocking as their delivery can be, eclipses help open up space for the new.

The ancients used to hide from eclipses and viewed them as omens or bearers of disruptive change. And who could blame them? They planted, hunted, fished, and moved by the cycles of nature and the stars. While the modern astrological approach is not fear-based, we must still respect the eclipses' power.

Solar vs. lunar eclipses:

There are two types of eclipses—solar and lunar.

FREE Relationship Revolution Webinar

Join The AstroTwins to learn The Astrology of Love in 2021

Ophira Edut of the AstroTwins speaking on astrology

Lunar eclipses fall at full moons. The earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, cutting off their communication and casting a shadow on the Earth, which often appears in dramatic red and brown shades.

A solar eclipse takes place when the new moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, shadowing the Sun. The effect is like a spiritual power outage—a solar eclipse either makes you feel wildly off-center, or your mind becomes crystal clear.

The effects of an eclipse can usually be felt for three to five days before and after the event (some astrologers say eclipses can announce themselves a month before or after, too). Expect the unexpected, and wait for the dust to settle before you act on any eclipse-fueled impulses.

Advertisement

Eclipse calendar for 2021:

  • May 26: Sagittarius (Total Lunar Eclipse @ 7:13 a.m.)
  • June 10: Gemini (Annular Solar Eclipse @ 6:52 a.m.)
  • November 19: Taurus (Partial Lunar Eclipse @ 3:57 p.m.)
  • December 4: Sagittarius (Total Solar Eclipse @ 2:42 a.m.)

In 2021, there will be four eclipses. We'll complete a series on the communicative Gemini/Sagittarius axis that began on June 5, 2020. Themes of travel, community, neighborhoods, schools, and socializing have been shaken and stirred since these eclipses arrived shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic caused countries to close their borders and governments to mandate lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders. In 2021, these lunar events will bring more of Gemini's "hybrid" style to the way we commune and commute, learn, and earn.

Economic reform is afoot later in the year, when November sparks up a new Taurus/Scorpio eclipse series, spanning until October 2023. Show me the...crypto? The birth of a new financial system could appear, along with new ways of balancing our material and spiritual realities.

Retrogrades:

You've heard the hype about retrogrades—but what are they, really?

When a planet passes the Earth in its journey around the Sun, it's said to be going retrograde. From our vantage point on Earth, it is almost as if the planet is moving in reverse. This is an illusion, but it's a bit like two trains passing at different speeds—one appears to be going backward.

When a planet goes retrograde (for a few weeks, or sometimes even months), everything that falls under its jurisdiction can go a bit haywire. Survival tip: Think of the prefix "re-" and review, reunite, reconnect, research. Retrogrades aren't the best times to begin something new, but they can be stellar phases for tying up loose ends or giving a stalled mission a second chance.

Advertisement

Retrograde calendar for 2021:

  • Mercury: January 30–February 20 (Aquarius), May 29–June 22 (Gemini), September 27–October 18 (Libra)
  • Venus: December 19, 2021–January 29, 2022 (Capricorn)
  • Jupiter: June 20–July 28 (Pisces), July 28–October 18 (Aquarius)
  • Saturn: May 23–October 10 (Aquarius)
  • Uranus: January 1–14 (Taurus), August 19, 2021– January 18, 2022 (Taurus)
  • Neptune: June 25–December 1 (Pisces)
  • Pluto: April 27–October 6 (Capricorn)
  • Chiron: July 15–December 19 (Aries)

Want to know what the stars have in store for your relationships in 2021? Register now to join the AstroTwins for their FREE Relationship Revolution Webinar.

Adapted from an excerpt of The AstroTwins' 2021 Horoscope: The Complete Yearly Astrology Guide for Every Zodiac Sign by Ophira Edut and Tali Edut, with permission from the publisher.
Advertisement
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

This Simple Trick Might Just Make Your Affirmations More Powerful

Sarah Regan
This Simple Trick Might Just Make Your Affirmations More Powerful
Spirituality

Why EFT Is The Versatile Energy-Healing Technique We'll All Need In 2021

Marianna Giokas, MPP
Why EFT Is The Versatile Energy-Healing Technique We'll All Need In 2021
Recipes

6 Comforting Soup Recipes That Can Help Support Your Immune System

Sarah Regan
6 Comforting Soup Recipes That Can Help Support Your Immune System
Integrative Health

4 Crucial Lessons I Learned While Recovering From COVID-19

Quddus
4 Crucial Lessons I Learned While Recovering From COVID-19
Beauty

A Makeup Artist's 2-Step Hack To DIY Your Own (Better) Bronzer

Jamie Schneider
A Makeup Artist's 2-Step Hack To DIY Your Own (Better) Bronzer
Beauty

This Skin Care Product Is The Reason I Changed My Mind About Night Creams

Alexandra Engler
This Skin Care Product Is The Reason I Changed My Mind About Night Creams
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Mental Health

How To Start Healing After A Pregnancy Loss, From A Perinatal Specialist

Joey Miller, MSW, LCSW
How To Start Healing After A Pregnancy Loss, From A Perinatal Specialist
Beauty

We've Tried Them All: The 10 Best Natural & Organic Hand Washes For Dry Skin

Alexandra Engler
We've Tried Them All: The 10 Best Natural & Organic Hand Washes For Dry Skin
Food Trends

4 Healthy Food Trends From 2020 We Want To Carry Into The New Year

Eliza Sullivan
4 Healthy Food Trends From 2020 We Want To Carry Into The New Year
Sex

The 9 Best Sex Toys For Long Distance Relationships, From Sex Coaches

Sarah Regan
The 9 Best Sex Toys For Long Distance Relationships, From Sex Coaches
Routines

All You'll Ever Need Is This Plank Variation For A Quick Full-Body Workout

Amanda Quadrini
All You'll Ever Need Is This Plank Variation For A Quick Full-Body Workout
Love

10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research

Sarah Regan
10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/eclipse-and-retrograde-calendar-for-2021-from-the-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!