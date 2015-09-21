11 Eckhart Tolle Quotes To Inspire Your Day

On hectic days when we accidentally double-book ourselves, or somehow don't finish anything we start, we need peace more than ever. Sometimes all it takes to get our equilibrium back is a moment of quiet and stillness.The simple act of acknowledging and honoring our needs can be enough for us to dust ourselves off and keep going.

I've found that Eckhart Tolle's spiritual wisdom is exactly what I need in my most frazzled moments, so here are 10 of his most powerful quotes. I hope they help you feel at peace today.