How To Tap Into Divine Inspiration To Live More Creatively, From Experts

Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
(Last Used: 2/25/21) Young Woman Facing The Ocean with Her Eyes Closed

Image by David Prado / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 14, 2021 — 14:02 PM

Have you ever been struck by an inexplicable creative urge, seemingly out of nowhere? You may have actually been experiencing divine inspiration. This spiritual concept has been around for centuries, so we asked experts what it's all about—plus how to tap into your own creativity every day.

The history of divine inspiration.

Many accounts of divine inspiration throughout history have been linked with religions, including Christianity, Islam, and Hinduism. The Bible, for example, was said to be divinely inspired, with its various authors claiming to have channeled God in their messages.

And from Brahms to Beethoven, many famous composers considered their music an act of God, insisting it came from a higher power. "It was commonly believed that poets, artists, and writers were inspired by a muse or other genius, who gave them the talent they possessed," spiritual author Shannon Kaiser tells mbg.

In short, the idea of divine inspiration stems from the sheer inexplicability of creativity. Great creatives through time have felt they couldn't have come up with their work on their own, so it must have been divinely inspired.

What it means to feel divinely inspired today:

Nowadays, the idea of divine inspiration is still around, though it can be less secular, depending who you ask. As Kaiser explains, divine inspiration is the concept that a supernatural force, beyond the human self, causes an influx of creative ideas and/or desires.

"Depending on what you believe, this could be inspiration from God, universal source energy, ascended masters, archangels, spirit guides, ancestors, or even your higher self," she notes, adding, "I like to say that divine inspiration is the support of love energy guiding you."

According to professional intuitive and the author of Angel IntuitionTanya Carroll Richardson, another definition of divine inspiration is "something you feel your soul wants you to do, or as I call it, feeling like you are on a soul mission."

Divine inspiration can happen to anyone at anytime, Kaiser says, but it can certainly correlate with spiritual awakenings—whether a spiritual awakening elicits divine inspiration or vice versa.

"Often being divinely inspired involves seeing how you can be of service to, or help benefit, a greater humanity or world," Richardson adds. "Divine inspirations involve something larger than yourself, and a big part of spiritual awakenings is realizing and even feeling that everyone and everything is connected."

How to feel more inspired in day-to-day life.

While divine inspiration can't really be forced, there are things you can do in your day-to-day life to be more open and receptive to inspiration.

According to Richardson, it's important to stay in touch with and understand your intuition. In addition to that, "create open space and time in your schedule," she says. "This gives you a chance to check in with yourself and your soul, and also gives you time to daydream," which can transform into real-life manifestations.

Kaiser recommends simply doing more of what you love, and honoring your natural-born gifts, which she says will help you tap into an elevated state of awareness and connect to your highest self. "Ask yourself what you loved to do as a child, and when you were your best self. These are insights into your true nature," she adds.

You can even watch or read about people and events you find inspiring, Richardson says. "Whether it's watching an athlete or musician perform at their best, or watching someone give back in a way that benefits many, piggyback on some of that inspirational energy and feel it in your own system."

Practices to get in touch with your creativity.

1. Set the scene.

According to Richardson, no matter what creativity looks like for you, you'll want to make space for it to come through. "I love creating a physical space that encourages my creativity," she explains, adding that her home office is decorated with objects and colors that spark creativity. "Creative spaces should make you feel calm, energized, curious, and inspired," she adds.

2. Tap into your intuition.

Kaiser and Richardson both agree it's important to tap into your intuition in order to allow divine inspiration to flow. Again, Richardson says one of the best ways to do this is to allow time within your schedule, without distractions, so the inspiration can come.

Kaiser also thinks practices like journaling, spending time in nature, or work with divination tools like oracle cards can be great for this.

3. Do whatever it is you love.

And lastly, the goal is to give yourself the gift of doing what you love, whatever that may be. As Kaiser explains, "When we're tapped into our innate gifts and honor our joy, we expand time, increase our joy and attract abundance. Seeking joy daily and aligning with your core values and passion will help you live creatively."

Whether it's painting, gardening, or anything else that lights you up, make time to do it—and have fun with it.

The bottom line:

Divine inspiration will come and go without warning, blessing us with instantaneous moments of creative insight and energy. And while we can't always will the inspiration to come, we can take measures to remain open, so when the inspiration arrives, we can harness it for good.

As Kaiser says, "We are all here to support one another and the flow of life; Divine inspiration is a force to guide us all into ultimate alignment and inner peace."

