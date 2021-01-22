Our world today is full of noise. We are constantly being told how we can be better: more productive employees; more loving partners; and even more attractive, healthy, or efficient versions of ourselves. It feels like once we achieve some milestone, there’s another one lurking in the corner waiting to be added to our never-ending to-do list.

Sound familiar?

Well, you’re not alone. When we juxtapose this constant cycle of self-improvement beside the state of our collective mental health, we get to an interesting (and not-so-great) conclusion. Adults in our world today are some of the most anxious, stressed, and unfulfilled human beings than ever before in history.

But, don’t worry, everything isn’t doom-and-gloom. I know first-hand how overwhelming and hopeless it can feel to get stuck on that never-ending hamster wheel of improvement and keep looking outside of yourself for the answers. But there are tools to help find that deep sense of fulfillment, and discover your purpose in life.