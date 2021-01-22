mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Personal Growth
How To Find A Path That Speaks To You (Even When The World Is Full Of Noise)

How To Find A Path That Speaks To You (Even When The World Is Full Of Noise)

Katina Mountanos
mbg Contributor By Katina Mountanos
mbg Contributor
Katina Mountanos is a popular writer, creative entrepreneur, mindset coach and author of “On Adulting: How Millennials (And Any Human, Really) Can Work Less, Live More and Bend the Rules for Good”
(Last Used: 1/20/21) How To Become A Meditation Teacher (And Why It May Be Simpler Than You Think)

Image by Nicole Mason / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 22, 2021 — 1:05 AM

Our world today is full of noise. We are constantly being told how we can be better: more productive employees; more loving partners; and even more attractive, healthy, or efficient versions of ourselves. It feels like once we achieve some milestone, there’s another one lurking in the corner waiting to be added to our never-ending to-do list. 

Sound familiar?

Well, you’re not alone. When we juxtapose this constant cycle of self-improvement beside the state of our collective mental health, we get to an interesting (and not-so-great) conclusion. Adults in our world today are some of the most anxious, stressed, and unfulfilled human beings than ever before in history. 

But, don’t worry, everything isn’t doom-and-gloom. I know first-hand how overwhelming and hopeless it can feel to get stuck on that never-ending hamster wheel of improvement and keep looking outside of yourself for the answers. But there are tools to help find that deep sense of fulfillment, and discover your purpose in life.

Why finding fulfillment isn't a selfish quest.

Before we dive in, let’s address the elephant in the room: This past year felt like a massive shake-up of everything we’ve known in our modern world, so it might feel really frivolous to think about purpose and fulfillment during this time. That concept is something I battled with when I was writing my first book, On Adulting: How Millennials (And, Any Human Really) Can Work Less, Live More And Bend The Rules For Good, which centers on helping adults find their purpose.

But, living a purpose-filled life is actually one of the most radical choices we can make—not just for ourselves, but for the world. Dan Buettner, the National Geographic researcher behind The Blue Zones, once said that if he could bottle up a “magic pill” for longevity and happiness it would be "having a purpose" in life. And, he doesn’t define purpose as having a rockstar career, or gracing the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. In all of Buettner’s research, he found that the small moments where we connect with other human beings, and being of service in some way, unlocks the key to fulfillment. 

Meaning, finding your purpose-driven path isn’t a selfish choice—it’s actually one that has the power to shift the world for good. 

Advertisement

Taking the first step toward finding your purpose.

Where do we begin tapping into our purpose when we’re constantly being pulled in a million different directions? How can we figure out what purpose really means if we’re always being told how to be better everywhere we look? 

The first simple step to take is what I like to call, becoming best friends with you. In order to get clear on what really lights you up, it’s important to cultivate that internal voice and build your intuitive muscle. I know how difficult that can be to do, especially these days, but alone time doesn’t need to be fancy. I’d recommend setting a recurring calendar invite to yourself that you take just as seriously as a meeting with your boss. It can be for as short as five minutes, or as long as an hour.

During those scheduled times, your only priority is to get to know that inner voice. It’s essentially a practice in trusting yourself. In the On Adulting book, I lay out a couple of different exercises you can practice—like reflecting on what you loved as a kid, or dreaming about your future self. But, in the early stages you can do anything—whether it’s going on a walk without listening to music, or exploring a new part of your neighborhood—as long as you do it consciously.

The take-away

The way to find that deep sense of fulfillment, and discover your purpose in life starts with spending time alone. 

The key part of this consistent practice is two-fold: undoing all the layers of what you’re “supposed” to do in life based on arbitrary societal rules, and trusting that your inner self already has all the wisdom. 

As you exercise this intuitive muscle, the noise will fall away and your purpose-driven path will begin to unfold. 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Katina Mountanos
Katina Mountanos mbg Contributor
Katina Mountanos is the founder of On Adulting, a viral blog and community of over 23,000 millennials who are figuring out how to navigate adulthood in a conscious, happy way. She is an...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The Simplest Tarot "Spread" For Quick Insight Anytime You Need It

Sarah Regan
The Simplest Tarot "Spread" For Quick Insight Anytime You Need It
Spirituality

I Have Clinical Depression: Here's What I Do When Mantras Fall Short

Talia Pollock
I Have Clinical Depression: Here's What I Do When Mantras Fall Short
$59.99

Guided Visualizations

With Emily Fletcher
Guided Visualizations
Recipes

This 6-Ingredient Soup Is Nutrient Dense & Only Takes Minutes To Make

Eliza Sullivan
This 6-Ingredient Soup Is Nutrient Dense & Only Takes Minutes To Make
Wellness Trends

The Warming Drink This Beauty Editor Loves So She Can Wake Up Glowing

Alexandra Engler
The Warming Drink This Beauty Editor Loves So She Can Wake Up Glowing
Beauty

Don't Love Your Sunscreen? Don't Toss It — Use This Derm's Genius Tip

Jamie Schneider
Don't Love Your Sunscreen? Don't Toss It — Use This Derm's Genius Tip
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

Need Healthy Lunch Ideas? Here's A Filling Smoothie That *Will* Satisfy You

Mascha Davis, R.D., MPH
Need Healthy Lunch Ideas? Here's A Filling Smoothie That *Will* Satisfy You
Functional Food

8 Noteworthy Benefits Of Eating Sauerkraut, According To Nutritionists

Abby Moore
8 Noteworthy Benefits Of Eating Sauerkraut, According To Nutritionists
Integrative Health

3 Low-Lift Ways To Support Kids' Immune Strength, From A Holistic Pediatrician

Jamie Schneider
3 Low-Lift Ways To Support Kids' Immune Strength, From A Holistic Pediatrician
Beauty

For Those Who Want Dewy Skin, We Rounded Up Every Single Step

Alexandra Engler
For Those Who Want Dewy Skin, We Rounded Up Every Single Step
Beauty

These 11 Winter Moisturizers Are Like A Cozy Blanket For Your Skin

Jamie Schneider
These 11 Winter Moisturizers Are Like A Cozy Blanket For Your Skin
Home

The Best (All-Natural) Way To Keep Your Plants 100% Pest-Free

Emma Loewe
The Best (All-Natural) Way To Keep Your Plants 100% Pest-Free
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/discovering-your-path

Your article and new folder have been saved!