What Astrologers Want You To Know About The Final Full Moon Of 2021

Seasonal socializing gets a double dose of curious, convivial energy thanks to the arrival of the annual full moon in Gemini.

Traditional mingling may still be limited this year. But in mobile-friendly Gemini, we’ll find creative ways to connect from remote locations. Hometown happenings are Gemini’s domain, making it easy to find your fix within a short distance. That’s more incentive to support area businesses and shop local for items on your holiday shopping list.

The 2021 Gemini full moon arrives at a potent angle (a 120º trine) to benevolent Jupiter in Aquarius, the sign of the humanitarian. So if everyone you know is downsizing, this is all the more reason to donate to a neighborhood non-profit in their names.

Here are eight ways to spark synergy at the December 2021 Gemini full moon