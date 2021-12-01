Astrologers Say The Winter Season Is Going To Be Anything But Quiet

Eclipses can be abrupt, leaving us zero time to "think it over." They sweep away things that no longer serve us—despite how hard we cling. We're in the tail wind of the November 19 Taurus lunar eclipse, heading into a final Sagittarius solar eclipse at the December 4 new moon.

Not only are we in high eclipse season, but all of the December planets and nodes are clustered in the winter and spring signs, from Sagittarius through Gemini. There are no planets in the zodiac signs from Cancer through Scorpio. It's not unheard of, but it does mean we're missing the more mature energy that the late summer and autumn signs can bring—a grounded and measured perspective.

A similar pattern occurred prior to the 2020 U.S. elections, a time that was tainted with grandstanding and mudslinging. Now, a new virus variant has disrupted our premature plans to travel and celebrate with pre-pandemic fanfare.

This lopsided lineup, along with the intense transits of the month, means we'll need to stay on our toes while also keeping our soles firmly planted on the ground. Triggering moments and button-pushing people will crop up like naughty elves, beyond the usual seasonal mischief.

Be firm about your list of off-limits topics at the holiday table—with the same fervor that people are bringing to mask mandates. "Emotional contagion" is a proven phenomenon, so why spread anger and pain when the world is already carrying such a heavy load?

Here are a few of the highlights of December's stars that are especially impactful.