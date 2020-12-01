The Last Month Of 2020 Is Here (!) And Astrologers Say It'll Fly By

Two major outer planets, Saturn and Jupiter, will end long treks through cautious and restrictive Capricorn on December 17 and 19, respectively. It’s been quite a long spell of this limiting energy, as we’ve learned Capricorn lessons on delayed gratification, following rules and accepting unavoidable boundaries, like “sheltering in place.”

Midmonth, both Jupiter and Saturn move into Aquarius, the sign of hopes and humanitarian ideals, for their next journey, giving rise to major innovation in technology and society.

Jupiter will be in the Water Bearer’s realm until December 28, 2021, and Saturn will stay until March 6, 2023. We got a brief taste of Saturn in Aquarius from March 21 to July 1, 2020 before it dipped back into Capricorn, where it’s been since December 2017, for one final lap. This is truly the start of the “Aquarian Decade,” in our opinion, as Pluto will enter Aquarius in 2023 for the first time since 1798. (Read more about what the decade will hold in our “American Revolution 2.0 post.)

Now, not only is Saturn traveling in tandem with Jupiter, but on December 21, 2020—yes, the Winter Solstice—these two giants will align at the exact same degree, the closest they’ve been since 1623. From our vantage point on earth, they’ll appear as a single bright star.

If you, like us, have spent this surreal year doing more serious stargazing (or really, just looking up at the sky a tad more often!), you may have seen Jupiter and Saturn hanging out together overhead. But only every 20 years do they come so close as to unite in a Great Conjunction.

This also ends a long spell of Great Conjunctions in earth signs (the last one was in Taurus in 2000), as we move into an area of them in air signs (Gemini, Libra and Aquarius) for the next 150 years. Not surprisingly, air signs are associated with scientific and intellectual developments, technology and communications.