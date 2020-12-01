mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
The Last Month Of 2020 Is Here (!) And Astrologers Say It'll Fly By

The Last Month Of 2020 Is Here (!) And Astrologers Say It'll Fly By

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
The Last Month Of 2020 Is Here (!) And Astrologers Say It'll Fly By

Image by mbg creative

December 1, 2020 — 10:11 AM

December begins in the tailwind of the November 30 Gemini lunar (full moon) eclipse, an intense burst of energy that may have brought an epiphany, a transition or an unexpected bit of news.

And, while the first half of December is pretty uneventful in the stars, it’s eclipse season, and you’ll be smack in the middle of the intensity of the November 30 eclipse and a total solar (new moon) eclipse that will arrive in Sagittarius on December 14.

This is the second of two Sagittarius eclipses in 2020 (the first was on June 4) and the third installment of an eclipse series on the Gemini/Sagittarius spectrum—the axis of communication and information—that’s shaking the truth loose from lies and disinformation between now and early 2022.

The fact that the U.S. Electoral College will cast its official certification of the next president on December 14 has many people anxious. But with an eclipse in truth-teller Sagittarius, veracity will reign over disinformation. Solar eclipses bring distinctive fresh starts, while lunar eclipses (such as the one on November 30) mark endings.

The pace only picks up from here and doesn’t slow down for the rest of the year.

Two major outer planets, Saturn and Jupiter, will end long treks through cautious and restrictive Capricorn on December 17 and 19, respectively. It’s been quite a long spell of this limiting energy, as we’ve learned Capricorn lessons on delayed gratification, following rules and accepting unavoidable boundaries, like “sheltering in place.”

Midmonth, both Jupiter and Saturn move into Aquarius, the sign of hopes and humanitarian ideals, for their next journey, giving rise to major innovation in technology and society.

Jupiter will be in the Water Bearer’s realm until December 28, 2021, and Saturn will stay until March 6, 2023. We got a brief taste of Saturn in Aquarius from March 21 to July 1, 2020 before it dipped back into Capricorn, where it’s been since December 2017, for one final lap. This is truly the start of the “Aquarian Decade,” in our opinion, as Pluto will enter Aquarius in 2023 for the first time since 1798. (Read more about what the decade will hold in our “American Revolution 2.0 post.)

Now, not only is Saturn traveling in tandem with Jupiter, but on December 21, 2020—yes, the Winter Solstice—these two giants will align at the exact same degree, the closest they’ve been since 1623. From our vantage point on earth, they’ll appear as a single bright star.

If you, like us, have spent this surreal year doing more serious stargazing (or really, just looking up at the sky a tad more often!), you may have seen Jupiter and Saturn hanging out together overhead. But only every 20 years do they come so close as to unite in a Great Conjunction.

This also ends a long spell of Great Conjunctions in earth signs (the last one was in Taurus in 2000), as we move into an area of them in air signs (Gemini, Libra and Aquarius) for the next 150 years. Not surprisingly, air signs are associated with scientific and intellectual developments, technology and communications.

Advertisement

A combustible pre-Christmas moment arrives on December 23.

That's when volatile Mars in fiery Aries and calculating Pluto in haughty Capricorn will make their third of 2020’s three conflict-addled squares (the prior two were on August 13 and October 9). With these imperious plants dueling in cardinal signs, there could be power struggles, ego showdowns and icy undercutting afoot. Try to avoid getting roped into any battles today, as nobody will want to back down.

The moon will be in steady, traditional and comfort-loving Taurus on Christmas. If you can’t be with your family this year (except on Zoom…again), you can still make the recipes and carry on the conventions that help you feel connected. And material-minded Taurus will demand that gifts be distributed, even if they arrive via contactless delivery instead of down the chimney.

With clever Mercury and inventive Uranus forming a flowing earth trine Christmas Day, you could have an a-ha moment about your 2021 goals and intentions, or even an idea for a savvy side hustle you could launch in the New Year. Capture your ideas in writing so you don’t forget them!

The grand finale is a full moon in homey Cancer on December 29, opening the floodgates of our feelings right as an emotional 2020 comes to its closed. But luckily, by New Year’s Eve, la luna will be in festive and joyous Leo, putting us in celebratory spirits even if we’re just a party of one, two, or three.

Advertisement
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

I'm A Psychologist & Here's The Simple Way I Deal With Loneliness

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
I'm A Psychologist & Here's The Simple Way I Deal With Loneliness
Spirituality

7 Ways To Spark Synergy During Tonight's Gemini Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse

The AstroTwins
7 Ways To Spark Synergy During Tonight's Gemini Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Functional Food

12 Best Frozen Foods That Make Healthy Eating Infinitely More Convenient

Kristine Thomason
12 Best Frozen Foods That Make Healthy Eating Infinitely More Convenient
Beauty

The Go-To Trick This Makeup Artist Swears By For Flattering Every Eye Shape

Jamie Schneider
The Go-To Trick This Makeup Artist Swears By For Flattering Every Eye Shape
Beauty

This One Hand-Washing Tip Can Keep Your Paws From Looking Scaly

Jamie Schneider
This One Hand-Washing Tip Can Keep Your Paws From Looking Scaly
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Women's Health

Why It's Critical Women Over 40 Pay Attention To Heart Health

Abby Moore
Why It's Critical Women Over 40 Pay Attention To Heart Health
Love

Post-Breakup Regret Is Real: How To Know If It Was The Right Choice

Julie Nguyen
Post-Breakup Regret Is Real: How To Know If It Was The Right Choice
Beauty

PSA: Remove Your Rings Before Washing Your Hands, Says This Dermatologist

Jamie Schneider
PSA: Remove Your Rings Before Washing Your Hands, Says This Dermatologist
Integrative Health

Your Gut Health Could Be Key To Vitamin D Activation, New Study Finds

Sarah Regan
Your Gut Health Could Be Key To Vitamin D Activation, New Study Finds
Routines

Activate & Sculpt Your Core With This Efficient 8-Minute Workout

CJ Frogozo
Activate & Sculpt Your Core With This Efficient 8-Minute Workout
Integrative Health

How To Know If Inflammation Is The Cause Of Your Anxiety, According To An RD

Jamie Schneider
How To Know If Inflammation Is The Cause Of Your Anxiety, According To An RD
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/december-2020-monthly-horoscope-from-the-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!