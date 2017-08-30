Day 3: What Is The Best Posture For Meditation?
What is meditation? How do I begin a practice? Is there a right and wrong way to learn? If you have questions about meditation—you’re not alone. That’s why we’ve created a 14-Day Meditation Challenge to answer your most pressing meditation questions and help you develop a new habit that could transform your stress levels, your relationship with yourself and others, and ultimately—your life.
Do you always get fidgety or do your feet fall asleep while you're trying to meditate? Let’s challenge the "norm" for how to sit. In this video we'll talk through how to find the ideal body position to support your best meditation experience.
Meditation Challenge Day 3: The Best Posture For Meditation
Sorry you missed our meditation challenge! Luckily, it was inspired by one of our classes: A Meditation Expert's 14-Day Guide. Check it out for access to all of Light's amazing videos. And in the meantime, here's a sample video that explains what a meditation challenge is all about: