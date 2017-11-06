Someone new to the crystal world may think the way a stone is cut or shaped is purely aesthetic, but there’s a little more to a crystal’s shape than meets the eye. While it won’t change the type of energy that a crystal gives off, the way a crystal is cut can affect and even enhance how you experience that energy.

Think about it in terms of music. You can listen to the same song on a record player, with headphones, or through surround-sound speakers and have a completely different experience with it each time. It’s the same song, but the raw texture of a record player, focused feel of headphones, and full-bodied atmosphere of surround sound will all give you different perspectives. Knowing which crystal shape does what will help you amplify your experience based on the mood you’re in. Need to focus? Use a crystal point. Looking for some stability? Go for the grounding essence of a cube.