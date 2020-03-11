Crystal bed therapy typically involves spending at least an hour lying on a bed that rests under a giant copper pyramid suspended in the air and a chromotherapy machine, which uses crystals to filter spectrums of light onto the crown chakra. Each color is thought to target a specific meridian, or energy center, in the body. Depending on the practitioner, your session might also involve some element of sound healing, visualization, or meditation.

When I facilitate sessions, I'll start by talking with a client about the energetic blockages they are facing before starting the chromotherapy machine. As my clients are lying on a table, I'll play seven crystal sound healing bowls that align with each of the seven chakras and gently guide them through a visual meditation. The sound bowls are attuned to 432 hertz, which is considered a healing frequency.

There is an altar of crystals next to the bed, but other than that, the space is pretty minimalist since I think it's important to keep things clear during this work. A sense of spaciousness is helpful for healing.