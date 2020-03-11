 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Spirituality
What Is Crystal Bed Therapy + How Does It Work? A Practitioner Explains

What Is Crystal Bed Therapy + How Does It Work? A Practitioner Explains

Kalisa Augustine
Written by Kalisa Augustine
Kalisa Augistine is a a holistic health practitioner focused on energy healing and soul coaching based in Los Angeles.
What Is Crystal Bed Therapy + How Does It Work? A Practitioner Explains

Photo by Kalisa Augustine

Last updated on March 11, 2020

Already a believer in the power of crystals? Crystal bed therapy is a multisensory, meditative experience that takes crystal energy to the next level.

Crystal bed therapy? What's that?

Crystal bed therapy typically involves spending at least an hour lying on a bed that rests under a giant copper pyramid suspended in the air and a chromotherapy machine, which uses crystals to filter spectrums of light onto the crown chakra. Each color is thought to target a specific meridian, or energy center, in the body. Depending on the practitioner, your session might also involve some element of sound healing, visualization, or meditation.

When I facilitate sessions, I'll start by talking with a client about the energetic blockages they are facing before starting the chromotherapy machine. As my clients are lying on a table, I'll play seven crystal sound healing bowls that align with each of the seven chakras and gently guide them through a visual meditation. The sound bowls are attuned to 432 hertz, which is considered a healing frequency.

There is an altar of crystals next to the bed, but other than that, the space is pretty minimalist since I think it's important to keep things clear during this work. A sense of spaciousness is helpful for healing.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What does crystal bed therapy help with?

As human beings on this Earth, we're always absorbing energy from other people and the world around us. When we are weighed down energetically, our flow is blocked and life can become stagnant. So far, this is the most powerful tool I've discovered to break through negative energy and help people feel physically, mentally, and spiritually clear. Other benefits I've seen my clients enjoy include better creative flow, more mental clarity, and less stress.

Though I often work with people going through physical or emotional hardship and deep transitions, you don't have to be going through a hard time to benefit from crystal bed therapy. Many turn to my work for a cosmic reboot or to raise their positive vibrations. I would recommend regular energy clearings on the crystal light bed every four to six weeks. Clearing your energy is like taking a shower or taking your car in for a tuneup: Regular maintenance is required to hold on to those higher vibrational states.

Who's ready for some crystal-clear energy?

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Kalisa Augustine
Kalisa Augustine
Kalisa Augistine is a a holistic health practitioner focused on energy healing and soul coaching based in Los Angeles. She uses spiritual technology and quantum alchemy to detoxify and...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious
Personal Growth

What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive

Stephanie Catahan
What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive
$249.99

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

With Gwen Dittmar
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime

Jamie Schneider
This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime
Integrative Health

4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)

Merrell Readman
4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)
Home

A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)

Hannah Frye
A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)
Integrative Health

Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support

Morgan Chamberlain
Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support
Spirituality

How The (Relationship-Centric) New Moon In Libra Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
How The (Relationship-Centric) New Moon In Libra Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign
Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/crystal-bed-therapy

Your article and new folder have been saved!