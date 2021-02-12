Celebrating the New Year is serious business in Chinese culture. Chinese New Year is an opportunity to attract prosperity and ward off bad luck.

It falls right around the start of spring, as the energy in the air is shifting toward new beginnings. In Chinese culture, there are other festivals that mark this special time of year, but the New Year is the biggest and most exciting.

Traditionally, fireworks and Lion dances are held to celebrate and ward off evil spirits. The Lion dancers practice all year to perform acrobatics and play drums, cymbals, and flutes; it is a magical spectacle. Communities and generations of families will gather for the New Year to celebrate good luck and abundance and look forward to a happy, healthy year.

Non-Asian people can celebrate along with the Chinese community, but I believe it's important that everyone learn about the deeper meanings of this time of year. Here is a quick overview of the foundation of the occasion, what this year's zodiac sign means, and how anyone can move forward into the new year with a little luck on their side.