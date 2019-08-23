7 Chakra-Clearing Affirmations To Enhance Your Sex Life

The root chakra, the foundation of the human energy system, governs our basic needs for safety and security. Located at the base of the spine, it is associated with the color red. A healthy and open root chakra is required for all sexual connections because we must be willing to trust our partners. When we are not fundamentally feeling safe and secure, we will struggle to connect and to share our energies in a meaningful way with other human beings.

Visualize deep red light flowing through the base of your spine as you repeat the affirmation to yourself, “I trust that I am safe with my partner.”