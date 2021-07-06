I began experiencing anxiety in my late 20s and can still vividly remember the first time I had a panic attack in public: The accelerated heart rate, sweaty palms, and panicked thoughts alerted me that something was off. Anxiety takes many forms, and it's been a long journey for me to understand how mine works.

At first, I didn't pay attention to my body or intuition. I stayed in toxic relationships and settled for a life that wasn't motivating for me. But over time, I started to see my anxiety as an urgent call from my body, telling me something wasn't right. For me, the call was to rest and remember how to say no instead of people-pleasing and draining my own energy.

Today, I remain dedicated to honoring myself, which starts every morning with a focus on my physical, mental, and spiritual well-being—with a special emphasis on balancing the chakras. Here's the go-to morning routine that helps me start every day on the right headspace: