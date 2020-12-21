Capricorn Season Is All About Ambition: 7 Ways To Channel The Strong Sign
Every 30 days or so, the Sun visits a new zodiac sign. During this "season" you will feel this prevailing astrological energy—no matter what your Sun sign. Capricorn season 2020–2021 spans the holidays, beginning Monday, December 21, and ending Tuesday, January 19.
In 2020, this zodiac cycle launches with extra oomph! Monday is also the date of the ultra-rare Great Conjunction between no-limits Jupiter and structure-hound Saturn (the planetary ruler of Capricorn) at 0º29' Aquarius. This planetary pairing only comes around every 20 years. It will lend the spirit of innovation, progress, and wishful thinking to Capricorn's can-do momentum.
Capricorn season always starts with the winter solstice—the shortest amount of daylight all year. As winter begins, in the spirit of sensible Capricorn, conserve your own "light" and move at a slow-and-steady pace. With live-out-loud Sagittarius season drawing to a close, allow your energy to settle down.
As you're planning, building, and thinking about the New Year, tap into Capricorn's introspective powers. Remember, even though things maybe be moving slowly now, none of your dreams or goals are too grandiose.
Here are seven ways you can channel the ambitious spirit of Capricorn season 2020–2021 as you get a head start on those resolutions:
1. Focus on one goal at a time.
Capricorn is ruled by steady and structured Saturn, which governs linear time. Saturn just wrapped up a three-year tour of its home sign of Capricorn on December 17, 2020. Fun fact: In Greek mythology, Saturn is called Chronos; it literally means "time." During Capricorn season 2020–2021, you'll thrive by doing things in—yup—chrono-logical order.
Break every big goal into individual steps and consider how long you'll need to finish. Reverse engineer your dreams: Start by picturing your ultimate destination, then work backward. How many days, weeks, or months do you really require to pull this off? Write out any big milestones you'll reach (and celebrate) along the way, then set them to a time frame. Identify what kind of budget and people power you might need.
Take inspiration from Capricorn Stan Lee. His modest comic book business grew slowly over many years into the Marvel "universe"—and changed popular culture along the way.
A word to all you adrenaline junkies: Capricorn season's plodding methodology can seem pedantic or straight-up boring at times. But think of this sign as the zodiac's architect, drafting the blueprints for a solid structure. You'll decorate later—first, get the basics in place! Plus, the success this sign brings is the kind that lasts. Persist, but be patient, and you'll win the long game.
2. Don't take all the spontaneity away.
During Capricorn season 2020–2021, it's important to get things done. But don't get so serious that you zap all the joy out of your mission.
This cycle can make us all work, no play, so notice when you're starting to get tunnel vision. In those moments, stop and go do something active. Log in to a streaming fitness class or bundle up for a walk in the crisp air (something this earth sign loves). Consider putting together a playlist of music by Capricorn artists like Patti Smith, Lil' John, Mary J. Blige, John Legend, David Bowie, Mac Miller—and so many more—to keep you energized while you get down to biz.
Don't forget that your hard work deserves to be rewarded. Otherwise, what's the point? Set up milestones along with your mission and give yourself a truly epic prize as you crush each goal.
3. Align your spine during Capricorn season 2020–2021.
Since Capricorn rules the spine and bone structure, make an effort to stand up proud and tall as you close your eyes and envision your grandest plans coming to fruition. After all, good posture cultivates the confidence needed to go after what we really want in life. You can harness the earthy energy of Capricorn season by rooting yourself in a grounded yoga pose like Tadasana (Mountain Pose) to align your structure.
4. Be your own guru.
Capricorn is the sign of mastery, so mentors and experts fall under the Sea Goat's domain. This is a favorable time to seek the counsel of wise and experienced people. Just be careful not to elevate them to superhuman status.
Whether it's your boss, your doctor, or your yoga teacher, nobody is all-knowing—not even famous Capricorn prognosticator Nostradamus. For the next four weeks of Capricorn season 2020-2021, be careful about falling under the spell of authority figures or getting too starry-eyed over status. Just because someone occupies a leadership role doesn't mean you should hand them all your power. Sure, people deserve respect for paying their dues and honing their craft. But remember, we are all only human.
5. Honor thy father figures...
Capricorn rules the zodiac's 10th house of masculine energy and fathers. Picture LeBron James, Kevin Costner, Tyrese Gibson, Bradley Cooper, and Orlando Bloom, all born under this sign. This can be an important time to connect to the guys in your life, however, there could also be a few Beyoncé-style "daddy lessons" in store for us, since Saturn’s karmic energy is at the helm.
Capricorn season 2020–2021 can help us sort out the valuable guidance we've learned from the father figures in our lives, and what we want to do differently. (Fascinating fact: Both of Bey's parents Tina and Matthew Knowles were born with Sun in Capricorn, making them the ultimate mom-and-popager to shepherd her from child star to top entertainer.)
It's also a time to get in touch with the "Divine Masculine" energy that exists within all of us, regardless of gender. Men, in particular, might check out The Hidden Spirituality of Men: Ten Metaphors to Awaken the Sacred Masculine by Capricorn theologian and author Matthew Fox.
6. ...but challenge the patriarchy.
Capricorn is the sign of the patriarchy. It rules governments, big businesses, old-school masculinity, and hierarchies. This is especially palpable as neoconservative forces continue to polarize populations, a return to a law-and-order world governed by xenophobia and fearmongering. Capricorns Josef Stalin, Mao Zedong, Richard Nixon, and Kim Jong Un all model the imbalanced use of this star sign's power.
The need to question age-old rules and structures is more resonant than ever because hierarchical Saturn (the ruler of Capricorn) has now moved on to "power to the people" Aquarius from December 17, 2020, to March 7, 2023. Saturn briefly lunged into Aquarius from March 21 to July 1, 2020, a tide-turning moment in history. True to the Aquarian cries for social justice, this period spurred global marches for Black Lives Matter, as well as the subsequent Black Trans Lives Matter marches and calls to "defund the police."
There were also populist uprisings from the militant Proud Boys while sci-fi conspiracies spreading through social media revealed the boundaries of Aquarian groupthink. Systemic reforms may be expedited and challenged in equal measure while the Sun blazes in cautious, conservative Capricorn for four weeks.
7. Conserve natural resources.
Capricorn is an earth sign, and a conservationist by nature. During Capricorn season 2020-2021, look for ways to reduce your carbon footprint. Walk on local errands, use less water, turn off the lights when you leave a room. If you feel safe doing so, shop local (BYO bags!) instead of having everything delivered. For a year-end tax write-off, donate to an environmental cause or an organization combating the disastrous effects of climate change. Check out CharityNavigator.org for a list of ideas, organized by issue.
Since Capricorn is associated with mountains and the desert, take advantage if you're near either. Go take in a view of some natural wonders. Bask in the privilege of enjoying Mother Earth during the season ruled by Father Time. And take heed to the warning of Capricorn Stephen Hawking: "We are at the most dangerous moment in the development of humanity. We now have the technology to destroy the planet on which we live, but have not yet developed the ability to escape it…we only have one planet, and we need to work together to protect it."
Maybe that's even more reason to keep following in the solar-powered wake of Swedish Capricorn Greta Thunberg, who was 2019's Time magazine's Person of the Year. Born January 3, 2003, she became the valiant leader of the Youth Climate Change movement last year. In addition to rebuking world leaders for ignoring the alarming evidence of the crisis, the young Capricorn mobilized the largest climate strike to date with more than 4 million people participating on 7 continents and in 163 countries.
Said the teen of her unwavering activism, "Sometimes we just simply have to find a way. The moment we decide to fulfill something, we can do anything."