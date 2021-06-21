Astrologers Explain How To Navigate Emotionally Charged Cancer Season
Every 30 days or so, the Sun visits a new zodiac sign. During this "season," everyone feels the prevailing energy, no matter what Sun sign you were born under. Cancer season 2021 is a homespun solar spell that will emphasize domestic bliss and family affairs from June 20 until July 22.
As the zodiac's first water sign, heartfelt Cancer plunges us into our feelings and heightens our sensitivity. Cancer season can be a comforting time but also an emotionally charged one. As cerebral, social Gemini season draws to a close and ends its Mercury retrograde (on June 22), Cancer season turns our attention away from the buzz of the local scene and reminds us that charity begins in the home.
Ruled by the tide-pulling moon, which is always going through a "phase," Cancer is symbolized by the self-protective Crab. During Cancer season 2021, we will long for a sense of safety and security. Here are some tips to help you sail through it while navigating the riptides of the emotional ocean:
1. Expand your empathy.
During Cancer season, feelings are subject to change without notice. But don't just write off these fluctuations as "moods." This heart-centered sign helps us expand our empathy. During this monthlong cycle, you don't just walk a mile in someone else's shoes—you can almost feel what it's like to be living in their skin. But that doesn't mean you should make assumptions. Now is the time to ask people, "What's that like for you?" or "How do you feel about that?" The answers may be richer than you expect.
As a rule, slow down, get curious, and start listening. Still waters run deep during this compassionate cycle. It can bring powerful healing for families and neighbors. Don't have access to those conversations yet? Pick up a book that can help you gain a greater understanding of someone else's experience. Educate yourself on multiple perspectives and you'll be ready to enter the discourse soon enough.
2. Don't confuse feelings with facts.
We live in an era when anxiety has become rampant. Much of this is simply a sane reaction to the intense pressures of the current world. This cosmic climate demands tools to help people deal with their fears and uncomfortable emotions.
During Cancer season 2021, sharpen your emotional intelligence with personal growth books, workshops, mediations, and more. We've heard it said that "e-motion stands for energy in motion." If that's true, then why are so many of us still stuck? Most likely, we aren't getting to the root cause of our pain—which is the hard, but necessary, work.
Although Cancer season can stir up past pain and trauma, your main goal is to not lash out at the people closest to you. If Cancer season makes for a monthlong case of planetary PMS, just know that, like everything, your intense emotions—or someone else's—shall pass. Best to keep a safe distance whenever you're stirred up and not to get hooked into drama.
3. Make your home and family the focus.
Cancer season reminds us of our roots, whether you live in close proximity to your parents or you've forsaken every branch on your family tree.
The Cancer-ruled fourth house sits at the very bottom of the zodiac wheel, representing our foundations. Connect with your origins, whether you do a DNA testing kit, heal a generations-old chain of pain, or honor your ancestry by documenting family traditions on video.
Since Cancer rules the home, use this season to enjoy your abode, whether you create a little reading nook, commandeer a corner for a meditation station, or turn your front yard into a supply station for activists en route to protest. (Need help making your den feel more like a haven? Our Home Decorating Horoscopes have tips for every sign.)
4. Flex your epicurean muscles.
Cancer season is a time to nourish ourselves, and that can be accomplished by connecting to the food we put in our bodies. During this solar season, our palates may veer more toward rich and hearty decadence than plant-based diets. Since Cancer is one of the zodiac signs associated with family, connect to your heritage or get a taste of other cultures through the cuisine of the lineage.
Pick up a cookbook (and watch YouTube vids) like Lazarus Lynch's Son of a Southern Chef. A "love letter" to his father's culinary artistry has Cancer season written all over it. (Pass the Brown Stew Chicken and Lemon Pound Cake, please.) Or binge-watch multiple seasons of No Reservations, as a tribute to late Cancerian food and wine connoisseur Anthony Bourdain.
The caveat? Self-soothing Cancer can awaken an urge to emotionally eat since food is one of our culture's most widely accepted forms of comfort. During Cancer season 2021, slow down and indulge mindfully. Taking part in preparing a meal at least partly from scratch instead of throwing down ready-made meals while you zone out at your desk. Up your Crab cache by inviting friends over for intimate dinner parties. Turn on some pretentious but fun Paris Cafe station on Pandora, pour wine, and prep a meal together as you laugh, talk, and bond.
5. Honor the women in your world.
Make way for the astrological alpha female! Cancer rules the zodiac's fourth house of home, family, and women—so this is a month when girls indeed run the world. If it was up to us as astrologers, International Women's Day would coincide with the Cancer new moon.
Nonetheless, let us hereby declare Cancer season a time to celebrate and appreciate the maternal figures and inspiring women in our lives. We all have archetypal feminine energy within us, regardless of which gender you identify with.
What we could all do: Take a stand for gender equality, in ways great and small, whether you call yourself a feminist or not. If you're a woman, fight for fair pay. Speak up; voice your opinions; don't end sentences with a question mark unless you're sending a text to a friend. If you're not a woman or female-identified, take a stand whenever you see an injustice.
6. Go global with your girl power.
Did you know that one in three girls in developing countries are married before age 18? Not only are they left uneducated and economically disempowered, but complications during pregnancy are also the leading cause of death for 15- to 19-year-old females, globally.
This Cancer season, help girls and women gain access to education, health care, and economic empowerment. Women make up the majority of the world's poorest citizens. Yet, educating girls—which is forbidden in many parts of the world—is proven to be one of the keys to ending poverty and forwarding world peace. A small microloan from an organization like Kiva—which you could totally donate to if inspired—can help a woman start a business in a developing nation. Or see if one of these other organizations from this list of Great Charities for Women and Girls speaks to you.
7. Make a date with your muse.
All human beings are creative. It's our birthright, and it's in our DNA. Our ability to tap into that force depends on how willing we are to put our inner control freaks in the corner and allow the muse to track us down. We have to be quiet in order to receive the download of creative energy, and that's hard for many people.
Self-protectiveness is a Cancerian trait, but we all need to connect to that vulnerable underbelly of the sensitive Crab during Cancer season 2021. Cancer is one of the zodiac's most yin, receptive signs. During this solar cycle, we ought to loosen up, soften, widen our embraces, and roll out the energetic welcome mat. To connect with the creative force within ourselves, we must quiet our "inner chatter" enough to let divine inspiration flow through.