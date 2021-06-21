Astrologers Explain How To Navigate Emotionally Charged Cancer Season

Every 30 days or so, the Sun visits a new zodiac sign. During this "season," everyone feels the prevailing energy, no matter what Sun sign you were born under. Cancer season 2021 is a homespun solar spell that will emphasize domestic bliss and family affairs from June 20 until July 22.

As the zodiac's first water sign, heartfelt Cancer plunges us into our feelings and heightens our sensitivity. Cancer season can be a comforting time but also an emotionally charged one. As cerebral, social Gemini season draws to a close and ends its Mercury retrograde (on June 22), Cancer season turns our attention away from the buzz of the local scene and reminds us that charity begins in the home.

Ruled by the tide-pulling moon, which is always going through a "phase," Cancer is symbolized by the self-protective Crab. During Cancer season 2021, we will long for a sense of safety and security. Here are some tips to help you sail through it while navigating the riptides of the emotional ocean: