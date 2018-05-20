6 Science-Backed Ways To Use Writing As Therapy

You probably know at least one person who keeps a diary, gratitude journal, or bullet journal. But can writing be a legitimate therapy to improve our mental health? According to science, yes. Writing is an accessible and cost-effective option that has demonstrated excellent benefits. And the best part about it is that it's available whenever you need it, and you can take it with you wherever you go. Whether it's 4 a.m. when you can't sleep, after the first day of work at your new job, or even on your wedding day, it's always there when you need it.

The truth is, almost everyone can benefit from some kind of writing therapy because everyone has problems, and writing things down can ultimately help you understand how you're responding to the things that are happening around you. Self-understanding and self-awareness are crucial elements of personal growth.

Want to try writing therapy for yourself? If you're dealing with a serious mental health issue, it's always best to consult your doctor or an expert before changing anything about your treatment strategy. But once you've done that, simply pick out a method outlined below and put pen to paper. It's as simple as that!