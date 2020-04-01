Trying to get pregnant and finding it frustrating, stressful, and isolating? You're not alone—though it can often feel that way. According to the Department of Health & Human Services, one in eight couples in the U.S. experience difficulties getting pregnant. While there are many physical ways to support the body through this process (such as prioritizing sleep, exercising moderately, and eating healthily), spiritual tools can also help people approach fertility with more calm and ease.

"The answers to a lot of subfertility [a delay in conceiving] may not necessarily lie in the physical realm but could instead be found tied in with emotional and mental well-being," says Larisa Corda, MBBS, a U.K.-based OB-GYN and fertility expert. "When you probe deep enough into someone's history, you almost always find a complex mix of various events, triggers, and life stresses that undoubtedly impact on a patient's psyche but also on their ability to conceive."

Here are five spiritual techniques that can help relax the body and mind if you're trying to get pregnant: